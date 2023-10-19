Mental Health: Signs You Have Not Completely Healed From A Trauma

Mental Health: Signs You Are Still Recovering From A Trauma

Trauma is a very deep-seated emotional response and may take years to heal. How do you know if your loved one is still reeling from it?

Many of us may think that we understand trauma, but it is very hard to comprehend. Only a person who has experienced a traumatic event, be it of any type, will be able to actually describe how deep seated it can be. No matter what the event was, people react differently to it. Some people may find it extremely difficult to heal from it. It just shows how deep the impact was on that particular person's mental health.

Trauma is an emotional response. This can stay with people for a really long time and manifest into certain symptoms. Some of symptoms are very distressing as well. The victim of the survivor may experience a variety of emotions like suicidal thoughts, depression, fear, or he or she may suffer behavioural changes and might also suffer from other distressing mental health challenges.

How Do We Know If A Person Is Still Reeling From A Trauma?

Healing from trauma takes time and sometimes, you might be carrying unhealed trauma inside you. It is important to be aware of your healing process and accept it. Unhealed trauma can manifest itself in various ways, including physical, mental, and emotional symptoms.

TRENDING NOW

Suicidal Thoughts

Unhealed trauma can show up in many ways. One of the major signs may be when a victim starts to feel overwhelmed and develops suicidal thoughts. It is a sure sign of unhealed trauma. It shows that the person is struggling to adapt in the normal lifestyle and is wishing that he or she did not live in this world anymore. Everybody needs hope to survive and keep going, so these feelings are dangerous and as an observer we must reach out to them.

Unable To Rehash The Incident

It is exceedingly difficult for a victim of trauma to rehash the incident that changed that lives. If a person has healed, he or she may be finally ready to talk about it and share it with some people. But, if a person is still struggling with the memories, not being able to share it, breaking down while thinking about it, he or she has not healed.

Low-Self Esteem

If you notice a victim not valuing themselves, not paying attention to themselves, not treating themselves as an important person who deserves good things in life, it is unhealed trauma talking. Studies show that people who experience post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), suffer from the challenges of low self-esteem and low self-worth.

You may like to read

Fearing Change

We are humans and we are all afraid of changes. For some people, it is exceedingly scary while for trauma victims, it is 10 times scarier and difficult. They are already trying to adapt into a life after experiencing such trauma, adapting to more change will be difficult. They may find it difficult to trust new people, may lack the confidence in themselves to adapt to new things, may fear uncertainty and may also fear for their safety. This can go on for a long time.

RECOMMENDED STORIES