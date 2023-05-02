Mental Health: Premenstrual Syndrome Can Be More Severe Due To Mental Illnesses

Women suffering from pre-existing mental illness might face severe PMS right before their periods.

We can agree that womanhood is fundamentally unfair. The amount of physical discomfort women have to go through in one lifetime is unquestionably difficult. Moreover, in biological phenomenon's like menstrual cycle, women do not have a choice. Some women also do not have a choice or a voice when it comes to pregnancy either. But, we are here to talk about the menstrual cycle and how our overall health is linked to it. Menstrual cycle comes along with a lot of baggage like menstrual cramps, mood swings, fatigue, irritability, depression and sadness, mood swings, and many many more symptoms. Some of these are very normal but new research states that these symptoms can get more severe if a person is already suffering from a mental health problem. Experts say that PMS can actually feel like hell, for those people.

Research Findings On PMS And Mental Health

According to research, people with a prior history of mental illness or an existing mental illness are prone to experience severe symptoms of Premenstrual Syndrome. It might be confusing to understand why this happens so we are here to break it down for you. Pre-menstrual exacerbation is a term which refers to the circumstance when a persons mental health state gets worse as the date of menstruation nears. People suffering from bipolar disorder can experience a worsening of their symptoms when they are about to get their periods. It does not matter whether or not they are getting treatment for the disorder. People living with clinical depression, too, have been found to report more severe PMS symptoms including suicidal thoughts compared to women without a history of depression. Those with anxiety, too, often feel more jittery and witness a spike in their angst just before their periods begin.

PMS Can Also Lead To PMDD, Says Experts

Aside from bipolar disorders or depression, people also experience worsening cases of anxiety, stress right before periods. These symptoms can also turn from PMS to PMDD which is referred to as pre-menstrual dysphoric disorder, whose symptoms are extreme enough to interfere with their personal and professional lives. Individuals with a personal history of depression, among other mood disorders, are actually considered more vulnerable to PMDD.

Experts also note that a history of mental illnesses coupled with the experience of PMS can set off a vicious cycle. While dealing with PMS whether or not worsened by an underlying mental illness many individuals encounter increases in psychological distress and irritability, and decreased self-esteem, in addition to "increased interpersonal conflicts and reduced social engagement. Contributing to stress and isolation thus, it can make them feel further anxious and depressed.

