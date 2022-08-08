Mental Health Inclusion At Workplace: Tips To Deal With Patients

Mental health inclusion at workplace is a very crucial step to ensure a safe space for all employees. Here are few ways organizations can execute this.

The topic of mental health at a workplace is sometimes ignored or sometimes kept hidden. The most troubling fact about this is the attachment of various types of stigmas with it. These make it difficult for patients to feel free to talk about it. People start fearing these stigmas and therefore keep their emotional state hidden. Mental health patients deserve to be heard especially at a workplace. There should always be a way they can talk about it get the help that they need to get through it.

Diversity and inclusion programmes at workplaces are generally seen as a way to provide equal opportunities to three groups of people women, LGBTQIAP+, and people with disabilities (PWD). There a few first steps that one can take towards this inclusivity. First of all, making an effort to educated, sensitize and encourage employees at all levels. This will help build a supportive and free environment for patients and also allow others to empathize and understand the necessity of this step.

Mental health at workplace: A delicate subject

As Saurabh Arora, Cofounder, CTO and Head of Healthcare at Plum says, "Mental health at the workplace is a delicate subject and has to be broached with care. Not only can it create stigma for the employee, but, if not managed well, can also tarnish the reputation of the employer. Yet, the need to bring this subject up during the pandemic was felt repeatedly." He goes on to say that data from Plum's Telehealth reveals that:

An increasing number of millennial women from Metro cities are seeking mental health support

Consultations are rising from non-metro cities

Finally, the gender - ratio for consultations is almost 50:50

In Arora's opinion, mental health is a universal issue especially pertaining to the workforce under 30, who are seeking support for burnout/ anxiety, anger management and relationship issues.

3 THINGS THAT ANY ORGANISATION MUST ENSURE FOR THEIR EMPLOYEES

Ensuring awareness, wellbeing and policies on mental health is a must at a workplace.

Awareness

Employees should be sensitized about mental health and mental illness

Managers and employees should be trained to identify the signs of distress

Organizations should have gatekeepers

Wellbeing

Encourage empathy and an attitude of openness

Allow breaks for all employees

Allow flexible work hours and also create a routine that would benefit all

Organize regular exercise, workshops and meditation to promote mental wellbeing

Conduct workshops to help build resilience

Policies

Create policies that are mental health friendly

Employ people from all walks of life

Provide employees access to a therapist or a counselor or a helpline

Ensure their confidentiality should someone wish it

Provide all employees with an assistance program

Insurance coverage to include mental illness

HOW TO SPEAK ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH

Language is a very crucial part of communication and what kind of words we use while we talk about mental health matters a lot. Adjusting your language when you address a sensitive issue such as mental health will ensure that all employee understand that the organization they work in value mental health above all else.

Use Accurate Language

Talk about mental illness as a noun and not an adjective. Instead of saying that 'that person is bipolar', the correct way to say it would be that person suffers from bipolar disorder. Make sure you do not mean that the person is defined by their mental health problem.

Avoid Using Offensive Terms

Never call someone crazy, psychotic' or insane. These words are not only offensive but also add on to the stigma about mental health. This can also hurt the sentiments of people who are actually battling serious mental health issues. In many cases, society have usurped language around mental health to describe unrelated things.

Don't Dismiss The Struggle

The worst possible thing a person can do is dismiss the issue that their colleague of friend is facing. Saying terms like 'we have all been through it' or 'its not that big of a deal' or even saying 'just push through it' are extremely insensitive words. Instead you should be supportive and understanding regardless of the kind of problem the person is facing.

