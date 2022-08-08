Mental Health Inclusion At Workplace: Tips To Deal With Patients

The topic of mental health at a workplace is sometimes ignored or sometimes kept hidden. The most troubling fact about this is the attachment of various types of stigmas with it. These make it difficult for patients to feel free to talk about it. People start fearing these stigmas and therefore keep their emotional state hidden. Mental health patients deserve to be heard especially at a workplace. There should always be a way they can talk about it get the help that they need to get through it.
Diversity and inclusion programmes at workplaces are generally seen as a way to provide equal opportunities to three groups of people women, LGBTQIAP+, and people with disabilities (PWD). There a few first steps that one can take towards this inclusivity. First of all, making an effort to educated, sensitize and encourage employees at all levels. This will help build a supportive and free environment for patients and also allow others to empathize and understand the necessity of this step.
Mental health at workplace: A delicate subject
As Saurabh Arora, Cofounder, CTO and Head of Healthcare at Plum says, "Mental health at the workplace is a delicate subject and has to be broached with care. Not only can it create stigma for the employee, but, if not managed well, can also tarnish the reputation of the employer. Yet, the need to bring this subject up during the pandemic was felt repeatedly." He goes on to say that data from Plum's Telehealth reveals that:
Allow flexible work hours and also create a routine that would benefit all
Organize regular exercise, workshops and meditation to promote mental wellbeing
Conduct workshops to help build resilience
Policies
Create policies that are mental health friendly
Employ people from all walks of life
Provide employees access to a therapist or a counselor or a helpline
Ensure their confidentiality should someone wish it
Provide all employees with an assistance program
Insurance coverage to include mental illness
HOW TO SPEAK ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH
Language is a very crucial part of communication and what kind of words we use while we talk about mental health matters a lot. Adjusting your language when you address a sensitive issue such as mental health will ensure that all employee understand that the organization they work in value mental health above all else.
Use Accurate Language
Talk about mental illness as a noun and not an adjective. Instead of saying that 'that person is bipolar', the correct way to say it would be that person suffers from bipolar disorder. Make sure you do not mean that the person is defined by their mental health problem.
Avoid Using Offensive Terms
Never call someone crazy, psychotic' or insane. These words are not only offensive but also add on to the stigma about mental health. This can also hurt the sentiments of people who are actually battling serious mental health issues. In many cases, society have usurped language around mental health to describe unrelated things.
Don't Dismiss The Struggle
The worst possible thing a person can do is dismiss the issue that their colleague of friend is facing. Saying terms like 'we have all been through it' or 'its not that big of a deal' or even saying 'just push through it' are extremely insensitive words. Instead you should be supportive and understanding regardless of the kind of problem the person is facing.