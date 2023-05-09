Mental Health: Does Social Media Normalize Photoshop And Influence Body Dysmorphia?

Does Social Media Normalize Photoshop And Influence Body Dysmorphia?

Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) is a mental health condition in which the individual cannot stop thinking about one or more perceived defects or flaws in their appearance a flaw that appears minor or can't be seen by others.

In today's digital age, social media has become a pervasive force in our lives. With its constant stream of carefully curated images and messages, it's hard not to feel the pressure to look perfect. Speaking to TheHealthSite.com, Ms Mehezabin Dordi, Clinical Psychologist, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, shares insights on how social media is normalising Photoshop, and influencing Body Dysmorphia Disorder (BDD). The doctor also sheds light on how an obsession with 'good looks' impacts the mental health of today's generation.

Body Dysmorphia Disorder And Its Affect On Today's Generation

Photoshop as a tool- has long been used in the fashion and beauty industry to create impossible beauty standards. The widespread use of these digitally enhanced images in magazines and advertisements has been linked to negative body image and eating disorders. Now, with social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, Photoshop has become more accessible than ever.

What Is Body Dysmorphia?

With just a few clicks, anyone can enhance their images to create a more perfect version of themselves. Filters, apps like Facetune etc., and other editing tools allow users to smooth out their skin, shrink their waistline, and enlarge their features. But these images are often not real, leading to unrealistic beauty standards and a sense of inadequacy in those who cannot meet them. The use of Photoshop and other editing tools has become so widespread that many people no longer recognize the difference between an edited image and a natural one, leading to unrealistic expectations and a distorted view of what a "perfect" body should look like.

TRENDING NOW

This is where the concept of body dysmorphia comes in. Body dysmorphia is a mental health disorder characterized by a preoccupation with perceived flaws in one's appearance. It can manifest as a fixation on a specific body part or a general dissatisfaction with one's overall appearance. This can lead to obsessive and often irrational thoughts, and in some cases, can have a significant impact on a person's daily life. Social media can exacerbate body dysmorphia by presenting idealized and often unrealistic images of beauty.

How Is Social Media Contributing?

One of the key ways that social media can influence body dysmorphia is through the promotion of unrealistic beauty standards. Social media influencers and celebrities often share images of themselves that have been heavily edited or digitally altered, creating an idealized and unattainable image of beauty. This can lead to feelings of inadequacy and low self-esteem in those who compare themselves to these unrealistic standards. Additionally, the constant exposure to these images can desensitize individuals to the use of photo editing software, making it seem like a normal and acceptable practice.

Research has shown that exposure to idealized and unrealistic images on social media can have negative effects on body image and self-esteem. For example, a study published in the International Journal of Eating Disorders found that women who viewed social media images of thin and idealized bodies reported higher levels of body dissatisfaction and a greater desire for thinness than those who viewed non-appearance-related content. Similarly, a study published in the Journal of Social and Clinical Psychology found that exposure to idealized images on social media led to increased body dissatisfaction and negative mood among young women.

You may like to read

Another way that social media can contribute to body dysmorphia is through the use of filters and photo editing software. Many social media platforms, including Instagram and Snapchat, offer users a range of filters and editing tools that can change the appearance of their photos. While these tools can be fun and playful, they can also create unrealistic expectations about what people should look like. In some cases, individuals may become so accustomed to seeing themselves with a filtered or edited appearance that they begin to feel uncomfortable with their natural appearance.

From a psychological perspective, it is important to recognize that body dysmorphia is a complex and multifaceted condition. While social media can certainly contribute to the development of body dysmorphia, it is not the sole cause. Other factors, such as genetics, environmental factors, and cultural pressures, also play a role in the development of this condition. However, by raising awareness of the potential negative effects of social media on body image and self-esteem, we can begin to take steps to mitigate these effects and promote healthier attitudes towards beauty and appearance. This may involve educating individuals about the use of photo editing software and filters, promoting body positivity and diversity on social media, and encouraging individuals to seek help if they are struggling with body dysmorphia or other mental health concerns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, social media has the potential to contribute to the normalization of photo editing and unrealistic beauty standards, which may in turn influence the development of body dysmorphia. However, it is important to recognize that this is a complex issue with many contributing factors. By promoting awareness and education about the potential negative effects of social media on body image, we can take steps towards promoting a healthier and more positive relationship with our bodies and appearance.

RECOMMENDED STORIES