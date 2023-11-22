Mental Health Care: WHO Recommends New Guidelines For Treatment And Care

The initiative, Mental Health Gap Action Programme (mhGAP) was created by World Health Orgnaisation (WHO) to pay adequate attention to mental health care and to prevent the disorders caused primarily due to mental and neurological problems and substance use or as coined by WHO, 'MNS disorders'. In its third edition, WHO along with mhGAP has recently released the updated and renews guidelines for mental health care of patients.
MNS disorders are few of the major factors contributing to premature mortality, morbidity in the world. And according to WHO factsheet, 75 per cent of the population dealing with MNS is unable to access proper health care and treatment.