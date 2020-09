Suicide ranks among the most preventable causes of death across the world. In fact, somebody or the other loses their life to suicide every 40 seconds. As we approach World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10, it becomes necessary to look at the causes and steps to prevent this. World Suicide Prevention Day, which is organized by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP), is all about raising awareness around the globe that suicide can be prevented. Over 70 countries around the world participate in observing this day with educational and commemorative events, press briefings and conferences. Also Read - Physical illness may make men more suicidal

It is a widely held belief that a person who commits suicide is mentally weak and selfish. However, this is a misconception. Most of the suicide cases are the result of some mental illness. Many chronic ailments like depression, bipolar disorder, autism, schizophrenia, personality disorders and anxiety disorders may induce a person to commit suicide. Some suicides are also impulsive acts that result from stress, relationship problems and abuse or harassment. But this is mostly preventable if caregivers, family member, friends and peers are vigilant to symptoms and mood changes. Also Read - You are not alone: 4 words that can help prevent suicide.

Today, as we approach World Suicide Prevention Day, let us take a look at a few mental health conditions that may lead to suicides. Also Read - How to prevent suicidal thoughts

Borderline personality disorder

This is a serious mental condition that causes volatile moods, behavior and unstable relationships. People with this condition have trouble regulating their emotions and thoughts. They indulge in Impulsive and reckless behavior. They may display extreme reactions like panic, depression, rage, or frantic actions to circumstances. Minor issues may distress them and lead them to take their lives.

Schizophrenia

This illness can distort the way a person perceives reality. It affects his or her thoughts and actions. This is an incurable condition, but symptoms may be controlled with medications. It causes hallucinations, delusions, thought and movement disorders and the inability to find pleasure in anything. A person with this condition may suffer extreme emotional distress, which may induce suicidal thoughts in him or her. Indication of this may be isolation and withdrawal from others, suspicions and a family history of psychosis.

Bipolar disorder

This is also called manic-depressive illness. It causes mood instability and changes in energy and activity levels. Sometimes, it may be difficult for a person to carry out simple daily tasks. Patients go through highs and lows. It can cause financial instability, relationship problems and career troubles. This is a treatable condition but a patient has to be on medication for a long time. The risk of suicide comes when a patient goes through severe depression, which is so common in this condition.

Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

This happens when an individual goes through some traumatic experiences like combat exposure, sexual or child abuse, a terrorist attack, a natural disaster or an accident. Recurring nightmares, fear, guilt, and shame are constant companions of a person suffering from this condition. Patients of PTSD have trouble sleeping and may lose all interest in living. It can also lead to panic disorder, depression, substance abuse and feeling suicidal. This condition can be treated with therapy and medications.