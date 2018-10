Anxiety isn’t something that we are unheard of or inexperienced at. We all go through some amount of anxiety at certain stages of our life and that is normal. Anxiety, in fact, is a normal response to a trigger situation, often a stressful one or a situation that alters your usual course of life or activities like a shift in job, place, arguments with loved ones – all these situations can make us a bit unsettled from within and induce some amount of anxiety and stress. However, the impending feeling of anxiety or even the mount up stress subsides once the situation is under control. But it is a matter of concern if your anxiety refuses to budge or crops up every now and then and almost grapples you with unwarranted worries and fears. This could be a sign that you are suffering from an anxiety disorder. While the condition can be debilitating and hamper one’s daily routine periodically as they anticipate a disaster often. Anxiety disorders are highly treatable but it is first necessary to identify the symptoms to know when you have to reach out for help. Here are few of the symptoms:

Excessive worrying: This is one of the most common symptoms of an anxiety disorder. It is one thing to worry and a totally different thing to worry about things beyond what is needed. In an anxiety disorder, the worry seems disproportionate to the events that trigger it and typically occurs in response to normal, everyday situations. If the worrying happens most days or continues for at least six months at a stretch it could be a sign of generalized anxiety disorder. Generalized anxiety disorder is a type of anxiety disorder wherein an individual worry about everyday things that seem to be irrational and excessive to him/her.

Feeling agitated: This follows closely with excessive worrying. Because being anxious or worried makes the sympathetic nervous system go into overdrive. This has a physical effect on the body which manifests as racing pulse, sweaty palms, shaky hands and dry mouth. These symptoms happen because the brain believes that there is danger around. The body deliberately increases circulation in the muscles and cut it off from the digestive system preparing one for a fight or flight mode sensing danger (which actually doesn’t exist).

Restlessness: Some amount of restlessness might be there in people as a personality trait but what comes with anxiety disorder is different. People suffering from this disorder might be restless for no rhyme and reason with a fear lurking in their mind all the time.

Fatigue: It is difficult to say if fatigue is a symptom of anxiety or is it due to other common symptoms of anxiety, such as insomnia or muscle tension, or whether it may be related to the hormonal effects of chronic anxiety. People suffering from anxiety often suffer from chronic fatigue following an anxiety attack.

Inability to concentrate: Since fear of an impending danger keeps their mind occupied almost all of the time, they find it difficult to concentrate.

Irritability: Given that people with anxiety disorder suffer from excessive worrying and restlessness it isn’t surprising that they are irritable most of the time.

Muscle tension: One of the physical symptoms of anxiety is muscle tension. It is still unclear why anxiety triggers tension but experts believe that it can be due to increased blood circulation in the muscles while preparing the body for a flight or fight mode.

Insomnia: Sleep disturbances are usually associated with insomnia. It is not clear if insomnia triggers anxiety disorders or vice versa but both do go hand in hand. People with anxiety issues find it difficult to get back to sleep if they wake up in the middle of the night.

Panic attacks: Not everyone with anxiety might experience panic attacks but some of them might suffer from recurring panic attack. Panic attacks can happen in isolation, but if they occur frequently and unexpectedly, they may be a sign of a panic disorder.

Isolation: Social anxiety disorder is also common in urban youngsters these days, the common symptom of it is feeling anxious or fearful about social situations, worried about being judged or scrutinized by others, fearful of being embarrassed or humiliated in front of others, avoiding certain social events because of these fears.

Phobias: A phobia is defined as an extreme form of anxiety or fear about a specific object or situation. The feeling is severe enough that it interferes with your ability to function normally. Extreme fears about specific things, such as spiders, enclosed spaces or heights, could be a sign of a phobia.