World Mental Health Day 2021: Simple Tips To Break The Monotony While Working From Home

Simple Tips To Break The Monotony While Working From Home

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way we live our lives and taken a toll on many people's mental health. Here are some simple day-to-day changes that can help you break the monotony of working from home.

The world has been a different place since 2019/2020. We have started living a new normal which includes being physically away from everyone, rather than being connected over social media, zoom calls and other online mediums. Long gone is the time when we used to wake up & get ready to go out for our work/school/colleges. Now, all we do is get up and get presentable for the camera kept in front of us in the form of a laptop. Mental health has taken a great toll during this period, from losing our close and loved ones to struggling with the habit of settling down in the new normal times.

"During these two years, one thing has been consistent among my clients and others around me: individuals needed help and were continually seeking it through various channels, but they were hesitant to take medicines, despite the fact that most of them were being prescribed medicines by their doctors. Naturally, it was a tough time and depression & anxiety were quickly turning into disorders. But as observed, most of the people were not ready to take medications and a majority of them were scared of the fact that they will become dependent on them, while that is not the case at all. This is when most of them turn to us", says Ishita Kotiya, Life Coach & Energy Healer.

Tips To Break The Monotony At Home

We as Life Coaches help people through their problems with a slightly dynamic approach while creating a safe space but also pushing the clients to find their solutions to their problems over a period of time. A Life Coach can be many things amongst a good listener, an advisor, a guide, a spiritual help (if certified) and many more. In most of the cases, I saw people being frustrated with their monotonous life which was now being frozen at their own respective homes. They were not able to go out, they were not able to have human interaction as many of them lived away from their hometown for work purposes. Below are some tips to break the monotony at home:

Meditate Or Exercise

Yoga works really well for some, while HIIT & structural training with basic weights available at home helps those who were looking for a venting workout window in their hectic day. And meditation works wonders for people who want to start their day with a calm mind.

Maintain A Journal

Start maintaining a journal of your thoughts every evening before going to bed, no matter how hard the day gets. Journaling helps you to reflect on your day, on your emotions and especially makes you an observer of the kind of emotions you had throughout the day which helps you to understand yourself, your nature, your personality and your way of tackling your problems as well.

Throw A Virtual Party

If you can't meet in person, this doesn't mean you can't have fun. The virtual world has made it all possible. Have a girls night out or a family get together or a boys-only party, sitting anywhere in the world, relax and unwind with your loved ones.

Learn A New Skill

Utilise the time to learn a new skill that could help you in your career graph. Else join a hobby class. It's time to fulfil all these lingering desires to learn cooking or home composing, home decor, crochet, etc

Gardening

Grow some plants and vegetables at home, grow your own kitchen garden. Being close to nature is in itself very relaxing. Moreover, with plants around, you can have better control indoor pollution and organic vegetables take care of your health.

While we are all stuck at home, let's use this time to create a stronger bond with our immediate family and also renew ties with old friends and family. Also, learn something new or maybe teach something to others. Physical-world is closed but the virtual is open. Remember, when God closes one door, he opens another.

