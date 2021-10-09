World Mental Health Day 2021: Key Factors Impacting Mental Health In Young Population

Anxiety And Stress Are Two Key Factors Impacting Mental Health

The Covid-19 pandemic is one of the major factors in increasing anxiety issues among young population today. Read on to know the other risk factors for anxiety disorders.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recognises World Mental Health Day on 10 October every year to raise awareness about mental health issues around the world and to mobilize efforts in support of mental health. To mark this day and contribute our bit in making "mental health care for all a reality", we have collaborated with some of the health experts who would be sharing their insights on mental health issues. This article is all about mental health issues in young population, and it has been contributed by Kanchan Naikawadi, Preventive Healthcare Specialist, Indus Health Plus.

Anxiety and stress are two key factors impacting your mental health

Anxiety disorder is one of the most common and ignored disorders among the young population today. Imbalanced work-life, depression, unhealthy lifestyle, lack of discipline, and carelessness towards mental health are some of the factors leading to anxiety disorders and mental health illness.

Besides everything, the Covid-19 pandemic is one of the major factors in increasing anxiety issues among the population. The fear of being stuck at home, work-life imbalance, lack of physical activity, and hopelessness of getting over with the pandemic, have led to an increase in anxiety and mental health issues.

Regular nervousness is mistaken with anxiety issues but on contrary, it is beyond that. Anxiety disorder happens when someone is unable to function, overreact when something triggers your emotions and loses self-control while responding to certain situations.

Causes of Anxiety disorders

Anxiety disorders are like other mental illnesses. There is a combination of factors that are responsible for the development of these disorders.

Chemical imbalance: Prolonged ignorance towards stress can change the chemical balance that controls emotions or mood. Experiencing stress over a long time can lead to anxiety disorder.

Environmental factors: Experiencing a trauma might cause an anxiety disorder.

Heredity: Anxiety disorders can be genetically inherited. One can get it from family members like other traits.

The signs of anxiety issues can be seen as pounding heart and sweating. Symptoms can be seen as:

Sweating

Dry Mouth

Heart Palpitation

Muscle tension

Shortness of breath

Mental symptoms such as feeling panic, fear, traumatic experiences

Behavioral symptoms like inability to still and calm, trouble sleeping, etc.

Along with keeping physical health, it is very crucial to take care of your mental health as well to lead a happy and healthy life. Stress management strategies such as healthy meals, getting plenty of sleep, yoga, and meditation.

Tips to ensure good mental health during the pandemic

Here are some self-care tips to ensure good mental health and self-care in the face of the disruptions caused by the pandemic:

Seek Consultation: Whenever you feel low and struggling to control your emotions or behaviour, especially when it is affecting your work, well-being, and relationships. Never feel hesitated to consult a doctor/expert to talk about it. Mental health is as important as physical health. Do not try to ignore it.

Stay kind to yourself: Talk to yourself and give time to your inner self to heal. If you are experiencing stress or anxiety, talk to your friends and consult a doctor.

Maintain a routine: No matter if you are stuck at home, try to maintain a fixed routine for sleep, work, meal, school, or work schedule. Maintaining a fixed schedule can give a sense of normalcy.

Practice your hobby: Take out time for your hobby, read a book, watch a comedy, play a video game, cook your favourite recipe, indulge yourself in art or plantation. It helps in taking away your worries and gives a sense of calmness to your mind.

Go for a walk: Fresh air and sunshine impact our brain in a good way. It makes you feel fresh and relaxed.

Get involved in physical activity: Staying active will help you relax and release anxiety. Cycling, walking, doing household chores can help release stress and manage your mood.

Avoid self-medication: You should strictly avoid the use of alcohol to deal with anxiety or depression.

Start practicing meditation: Meditation gives a sense of calmness. Deep breathing and meditation help in maintaining the chemical balance and bring back into a state of equilibrium.

WHO is running this year's World Mental Health Day campaign with the slogan "Mental health care for all: let's make it a reality."

