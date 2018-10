In India, as far as public awareness goes, mental illness is still largely not accepted as an illness of the brain. Implicit in this misunderstanding, is the absence of lab reports or x-rays which are dominant diagnostic tools for other illnesses. Misconceptions become myths branded by occult beliefs and mysticism! Promoting awareness is at the core of the District Mental Health Program run by the Government of India. But unfortunately, it is not a national phenomenon in a country where, according to WHO survey reports, almost one-third are believed to be suffering from depressive disorders! Here, Dr Shaunak Ajinkya, Consultant Psychiatrist MD at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital tells us why it is necessary to recognise the problems in the young early.

Fortunately, now there is a growing recognition in the last few years as seen by the growing number of young patients seen by mental health professionals. There is a distinct rise in awareness about the types of mental illness, their symptoms and treatments, at least amongst the younger generation. Thanks to online search engines, like Google, information is now available at the click of a button!

Due to the stress of modern life, individuals stay up long hours leading to sleep deprivation. They tend to become anxious and aloof. They may also develop mood swings. As their elders and peers do not recognize the early signs of Depression, these persons are misunderstood. They may develop problems in their relationships or at work. Thus, they find comfort in being alone and end up avoiding social gatherings or being around people, sinking further into the mire of depression. Depression is many a times stigmatized. That should not be so, as it is a medical state characterized by hopelessness and despair. Hence it is important for people to understand that anxiety and depression are illnesses, just like any other. It is certainly wrong to hide them, as they can be cured. Why should anyone suffer in silence when they can get help?

Use of substances to handle anxiety and depression worsens them. It is like embracing the devil! It may lead to Drug addiction which is a serious problem that often traps the young generation. Indian statistical studies reveal that it starts in adolescence around age 17-20 years. In the urban scenario, the families are getting nuclear. With both the parents working, they are unable to give a qualitative time to their children. Importance and faith in moral values has reduced overall, with many families neglecting their elders. Thus, the children most of the times look out of their homes for someone to share and express themselves. This, along with the natural curiosity of youth, many a times leads them to involvement in the wrong peer groups all lead to mental health issues in children. Moreover, the modern education system also imposes a lot of pressure on the students with competition rising by the day. Among the poor, the story is slightly different. Sheer poverty forces children to work for their daily bread. There is no money and time to attain education and thus illiteracy leads to the involvement in unethical actions and company of bad friends. In such situations, youngsters feel alienated and want to get rid of their anxieties and tensions. Moreover, certain movies highlight substance use as a way of dealing with stress and depression! All of this eventually culminates into substance abuse and the way to drugs. It makes the youth believe that substances make them forget all their tensions and pressures and make them feel free and devoid of any turmoil.

Depression is one of the most frequent causes of suicide/suicide attempts. Academic pressure, alcohol consumption, the loss of a valued relationship, frequent change of residency, and poor family patterns are some of the factors and risks contributed to youth suicide. Exposure to suicide (family history), previous attempts of suicide, and age are some of the most influential factors of young individuals and their probability of dying by suicide.

Evidence shows that promoting and protecting mental health of the youth brings benefits not just them but to society in general. Healthy young adults can make greater contributions to the workforce, their families and communities. Prevention begins with being aware of and understanding the early warning signs of mental illness. This can help build mental resilience from an early age and prevent to a large extent, mental distress and onset of illness among young adults.