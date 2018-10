Are you stressed due to your break up? Stressed as you have not been able to meet the deadlines? Is that excess work pressure taking a toll on your health? Is stress affecting your ability to carry out your real-world activities? Do you often feel anxious and depressed? Is your stress snatching away your peace? Then, this is the time to de-stress. You should opt for these amazing hacks which will calm your mind and get your life back on track. Go for them today and you will be at peace.

You can shake your leg: Yes, it can help you to release those feel-good hormones which will help you to perk up your mood. So, just shake your leg on your favourite song and you are sorted!

According to studies, eating crunchy foodstuffs can help you to relax! So, to get rid of your stress, eat carrots, nuts or crackers. You will feel better.

You can phone your friend: If you have someone to reach out you will be able to get those rational thoughts flowing again. When you share your emotions, fear and cry out loud while talking to your bestie, it can make a huge difference! Pick up your phone and call your friend right away!

You can self-talk: Yes, we are not kidding here! Talk to yourself; motivate yourself as it can be a powerful happiness booster. That pep talk can help you to relax and calm down your anxiety. Thus, you will be able to get rid of negativity.

You can stretch: If you want to release tension and enhance your flexibility then start stretching now! It can help you to improve your blood circulation and can do wonders to your lymph nodes, which are responsible for your immune system health and help you to lower your stress.