We all occasionally experience forgetfulness. You may tend to forget your important meeting. You may forget the house keys or forget your wife’s birthday. Mild memory loss which increases with age is generally no cause for concern. But progressive memory loss due to illnesses, injuries and other factors can be serious. So, just get to know about the factors which can impair your memory. This World Mental Health Day, take efforts to preserve your memory.

Menopause can affect your memory: Women tend to get hot flashes and suffer from insomnia during menopause. But, do you know that these factors can hamper your memory? Yes, you have heard it right! They can contribute to memory loss. But, it is temporary and your condition might improve when menopause symptoms subside. Anxiety and depression can affect your memory: If the level of stress hormone cortisol increases your brain cells may lose synapses (which connect brain cells). Thus, it will be difficult to form and retrieve memories and you will feel anxious and depressed. Thyroid problems can affect your memory: You will be shocked to know those memory problems are a hallmark characteristic of thyroid disease! Moreover, due to high or low thyroid levels (hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism), you may find it difficult to concentrate and memorize things. Sleep deprivation can affect your memory: Both quantity and quality of sleep are vital for memory. Getting too little sleep or waking frequently in the night can lead to fatigue and stress which interfere with the ability to retrieve information. Nutritional deficiency can affect your memory: Vitamin B1 and B12 deficiencies can affect memory and you will find it difficult to concentrate as well. Smoking can affect your memory: Smoking can be harmful to your memory as it reduces the amount of oxygen that gets to the brain. According to studies, smokers find it difficult to recall names.