With some amount of awareness that has now made the society realise that we need to speak up about our mental health because it matters we are slowly learning how to decode the problem and seek help. Even if we don’t realise the ways our brain functions and why it malfunctions despite all the TLC we send its way, we are learning the signs that could speak volumes about our failing mental health – sleep troubles, eating disorders, lack of concentration, dip in productivity, etc. However, these at the onset look so trivial that we often try to sweep it under the rug. But the problem persists and with time it flares up with some worst consequences that we have to face. This is why it is necessary to identify the signs that indicate a problem with our mental health and seek help at the earliest.

But the trouble with the signs are that no matter how evidently they manifest in our day-to-day lives we fail to capture their urgency and allow the illness or the condition to escalate. The early signs of various mental disorders might overlap one another at times they could also be an outcome of stress or insomnia, a reason why many dismiss them as trivial issues. So, if you think that lack of sleep, unwarranted anxiety and fear, dip in productivity aren’t signs that signal towards a mental health issues and need a therapist to address the same, then look for these which indicates that you definitely need professional help to overcome the problem.

Daydreaming: You are no longer dreaming about being the CEO of your company sitting at your desk; instead your thoughts turn more violent. You envisage yourself in a car accident, jumping from the rooftop or taking cyanide, committing suicide. Ask yourself why in the world are you doing that? Yes, you need help.

Criticising often: One important aspect of mental health deterioration is trying to find faults in others. You are either taking negative on people’s face or their backs. It is one thing if you are genuinely concerned about someone but a concern if you are doing it deliberately or having problems to hold back your emotions. This shows that your mind is not at peace with the feelings brewing within nor is it able to help you deal with them better.

Appearance issues: You no longer bother about unkempt hair or that faded pair of the shirt with ketchup stains and those drowsy eyes after a hangover. If looking your best doesn’t come to you easily, then your mind might have taken a turn for the worse. Also read, I stopped loving myself after becoming a mother.

De-organised: Does your once orderly cubicle, wardrobe and home look like a catastrophe hit it? If you have answered ‘yes,’ well you know where the problem lies.

Loneliness: Once you were a party animal, and now you think ‘enough is enough,’ that’s ok we all hit a phase when we mature and know what is good for us and gives us peace. But if you have started to cut off ties with the world, there is a deeper problem you are avoiding. If talking to people around is scary or depressing for you, reach out for a therapist.

Childishness: Most of the time you are unable to act your age; you behave like a 16-year-old in board meetings and go for free goodies with zeal. However, when you realise your mistake, it is usually too late. No, this isn’t a sign that the child in you is still alive, but that the child in you is going wild.