This World Mental Health Day 2018, expert highlights how you can take preventive measures. “Most of the patients I see, have expressed that their family members have not understood their condition of depression despite several initiatives being taken up by experts to generate awareness on the same. They said when they try convincing their family members to accompany or take them to consult a psychiatrist, the family members often turn a deaf ear assuming it is just the daily stress. In most cases, the family first advises them to think positively which would help them to cope with the stress. Such issues arise due to a lack of awareness among the family members or society, and with 4.5 per cent of India’s population suffering depression, it becomes even more essential that people understand the difference between depression and stress.,” says Dr Jateen Ukrani, Senior Psychiatrist, MBBS, National President – Association of DNB Doctors, Fellow of Academy of General Education (FAGE), Ex-Psychiatrist – VIMHANS & IHBAS, New Delhi. Read on to know more as Dr Ukrani, help you to get your life back on track.

Depression or Stress — Differentiate them

Stress disturbs the equilibrium of a person’s body and day-to-day living. It could be due to various reasons like bereavement, hostile living conditions daily work pressure and many more. Depression is more severe and is longer-lasting, if left untreated, it has the potential to turn life-threatening due to suicidal risk associated with it. When an individual is under stress, the body releases a hormone ‘cortisol’ so that the body manages stress; but persistent release of cortisol disables the connecting neurons. This situation further leads to depression which is due to an imbalance of the neurotransmitter serotonin.

Any persistent stress in an individual’s life, along with significant occurrence of stressful events, may lead to depression and many-a-time, such stressors may be related to the first episode of depression whereas future episodes may not be preceded by any nerve-racking event.

Early symptoms — Recognize and act on it

It is observed that individuals experiencing stress and depression usually complain of body aches, headaches, fatigue, insomnia, frequent infections among others. In addition to this, the following symptoms too would be observed.

● Changes in appetite,

● Persistent sadness,

● Loss of interest in pleasurable activities,

● Suicidal thoughts

● Feelings of guilt and worthless

● Decreased energy and confidence

If these symptoms persist together for more than two weeks, it is a clear indication of early signs of depression.

People generally cannot distinguish depression from stress. So, when a person comes forward to talk about their condition with the close ones, they assume that a friendly talk and little sympathy could help the person overcome depression. In such a situation, the problem has just surfaced and this depression when neglected could endlessly linger and grow underneath, leading to some unavoidable consequences.

Emotional support and encouragement can relieve stress; but this strategy cannot be duplicated for treating depression as it is an illness which needs proper treatment. It is important to understand the biological nature of depression as it cannot be cured by just making a person feel happy or by changing the environment.

Overcoming Depression — A collective effort

When you realize your loved one is depressed and not stressed, the two things that you must do is to first hear them out and at the outset consult a psychologist. If needed, on the suggestion of the psychologist, you could consult a psychiatrist. Based on the diagnosis and severity, the psychiatrist could prescribe medications, counselling, modern techniques like Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and sometimes a combination of all, if depression is severe or resistant to any single mode of treatment. Along with this, another important aspect that helps an individual overcome depression is an unconditional support from family and, near and dear ones.

Focusing on Corporate Wellness — imparting new techniques

In such rapidly-changing times where profession is given more importance than family, corporates must assist the employees to seek and maintain their work-life balance. Corporates must always try to have an amicable work environment which will help an individual works at ease and helps in bringing out the best from the individual. Many corporates have five-day weeks which is essential for the employees to manage stress, and along with this, corporates must include regular mental health checkups to diagnose and treat depression early.

Innovative approach to help those derailed by the corporate race

Corporates need to make extra efforts by investing in mental health of their employees and taking initiatives to encourage them to come forward. There are modern and proven treatment options like rTMS that suit those from the corporate world caught up in the intense work environments which have an eye on the stopwatch. This therapy requires very little time, which suits a working professional’s schedule and is free of side effects like drowsiness or pain which decrease work efficiency.

New age techniques show promise

With the rapid innovations in treatment methods, it’s truly exciting times in the field of Neuropsychiatry as it has helped answer a lot of answers on depression. The significant advances, combined with the latest researches in the field of neurosciences have guided us to a finer, more accurate understanding of the symptoms, behavioral disorders and the feelings you or your loved ones are experiencing. With this proven innovative technique, a new era has dawned in which we have novel options of physical treatment and non-invasive brain modulations to deal with mental conditions.