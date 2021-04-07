It has been more than one year since the pandemic started and a significant part of our lives have been flipped around. Today on the occasion of World Health Day 2021 our expert says we need to raise more awareness encompassing mental health and dependence. Your mental wellness impacts how you think feel and carry on in everyday life. It also influences your capacity to adapt to pressure beat difficulties build connections and recover from life's misfortunes and difficulties. Solid mental health isn't only the shortfall of psychological well-being issues. Being intellectually or genuinely sound is considerably more than being