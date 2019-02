According to the World Health Organization (WHO), depression is characterized by persistent sadness and a loss of interest in activities which you normally enjoy, also accompanied by an inability to carry out your real-world activities, for at least two weeks. Thus, it is treatable, with talking therapies/ medication/ a combination of these. Now, a new study published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health found that women who worked extra long hours, that is more than 55 hours a week, had 7.3 per cent more depressive symptoms than compared to women working a standard 35-40 hours a week. Whereas, the same was not the case in men, the study revealed.

According to the lead researcher Gill Weston, a postdoctoral student at the University College London, additionally, women who work most weekends tend to be concentrated in those low-paid service sector jobs, which have been tied to higher levels of depression. So, more sympathetic working practices may be beneficial for both for workers and for employers of both sexes. Here, we also brief you about some yoga poses to help you de-stress and tackle depression.

1: Sethu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

It can help strengthen your back muscles as well as relieves a tired back. It allows you to relax and may work wonders for people suffering from stress, anxiety, and depression.

This is how you can do it:

You must lie down on the floor on your back. Then, you should keep your arms on the floor on either side and your palms must be facing down. Slowly, lift your legs by folding them at your knees. You should see to it that your ankles and knees are in a straight line, and the feet are also a few inches apart.

Then, try to gently lift your entire back off the floor and hold on for few seconds. Remember that your thighs have been parallel to each other, and your chest should touch your chin. Avid bending your chin.

2: Urdhva Mukha Svanasana (Upward-Facing Dog Pose)

It can help cure mild fatigue and depression. It also has an overall rejuvenating effect on your body.

This is how you can do it:

You will have to lie on the floor with your face down and legs following the same with your toes facing downward and also a few inches apart. Then, you must place your palms near your chest on either side, facing down. Make sure that your palms are close to your ribs.

Then, you should slowly lift your torso and try to straighten your arms and legs a few inches off the floor. Later, press the top part of your feet firmly into the ground. Y

our head should be straight or facing upwards and your shoulders will have to be away from your ears and let your chest rise. You will surely feel better after opting for it.

3: Uttanasana (Standing Forward Fold Pose)

It calms you down and helps reduce your anxiety and enhances your blood circulation.

This is how you can do it: