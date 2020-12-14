A new study has found that wearing pyjamas while working from home can cause your mental health to decline but not affect your productivity.

Work from home is the new normal for many office workers. During the coronavirus outbreak, it came as a relief for many at the beginning of 2020 – no more travelling, no more burnouts and low risk of contracting the disease. But is it really the best option for all of us? It turns out it can have a negative impact on your mental health. Also Read - Struggling to stay focused at work? Eat this not that

Initially, we all enjoyed it but fast forward to a few months later, and most of us don’t feel comfortable working from home. Staying in your Pyjamas worked out really well, but after that, it became a habit, and even the thought of dressing up feels like too much work. If you thought your dilemma ends there, think again. That’s right, wearing pyjamas all the time and working isn’t the best idea, especially for your brain. Also Read - Climbing stairs every day is good for your mental health and wellbeing

Wearing Pyjamas Does Not Reduce Productivity

During the past few months, working from home was also being linked to low productivity. But this new study contradicts that. It states that wearing pyjamas does not affect your productivity. If anything, WFH improved productivity in 41 per cent of the respondents involved in the study. But it linked wearing PJs to a decline in mental health. Also Read - Building emotional immunity amid Covid 19 scare

Work From Home May Lead To Mental Health Problems

The study published in the Woolcock Institute of Medical Research, together with the University of Technology Sydney and the University of Sydney, found that more than a third of the respondents examined reported that working from home resulted in poorer mental health.

However, when they examined the effects of wearing pyjamas on productivity and mental health, the researchers found that wearing pyjamas was associated with more frequent reporting of poorer cognitive health.

The mental health of 59 per cent of the participants declined after wearing pyjamas during the day at least one day a week. Whereas, 26 per cent who did not wear pyjamas while working from home did not experience any change in their mental health.

Work From Home And Depression

This is not the first time scientists have found a link between work from home and mental health. In fact, previous reports from before the pandemic also suggest that working from home can lead to psychological stress, which can cause depression.

How Can You Ward Off Mental Health Issues?

If you are experiencing the same problems, here are some ways that might help you to deal with it.

Stay Hydrated

Do you forget to drink water or even eat while working from home? If yes, then it is vital that keep your body nourished and hydrated throughout the day, especially at the time of a pandemic. Eating a proper diet and drinking enough water will also help boost immunity.

Talk To Someone

There is a reason why people say that you should talk to someone when you feel upset or depressed. Not only is it comforting, but sharing your thoughts with someone else can give you a much better perspective.

Create A Schedule

When you’re working from home, it is easy to lose track of time. Creating a schedule will get all the tasks done, which will give you a sense of stability. This will help you maintain mental health.

Meditate

Meditation is an ancient practice aimed at providing inner peace and improving overall feelings of well-being. Try a guided mediation to address mental health issues.

Go For A Walk

Not only is walking good for your mental health but great for your physical health as well. It will improve your mood, make you more productive and improve overall health.