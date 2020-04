You need to have a happy mind if you want to achieve overall health and fitness. But unfortunately, mental health is one of the most neglected aspects of health. @Shutterstock

The World Health Organisation says, “Health is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.” A healthy mind is as important as a healthy body. You need to have a happy mind if you want to achieve overall health and fitness. But unfortunately, mental health is one of the most neglected aspects of health. This may be due to the social stigma attached to it. People fear and make fun of what they can’t understand. This is unfortunate because mental health conditions like depression is one of the leading in causes of death by suicides. The WHO says that more than 264 million people of all ages suffer from depression, which is a leading cause of disability and is a major contributor to the overall global burden of disease.

Today, on the occasion of World Health Day, we touch on this delicate subject which is so important for your overall well-being. April 7 is a global health awareness day celebrated under the sponsorship of the World Health Organization every year. The WHO held the First World Health Assembly in 1948 and this Assembly decided to dedicate April 7 as World Health Day. It was first celebrated in 1950 and since then every year WHO organizes international, regional and local events on a particular theme. Many governments and organizations across the world participate in these events. On this World Health Day, let us take a look at how certain factors work to affect your mental health negatively.

Being a perfectionist can be risky

It is good, no doubt, to pursue excellence. But if you get obsessed by it, you may be in trouble. Moreover, perfectionism can be either positive or negative. If you are a positive perfectionist, you will set realistic goals, let go of your failures, use mistakes to do better in future and you will never let stress and anxiety take over your life. But negative perfectionism can make you reach for unrealistic goals. You may get overly upset if you cannot achieve these goals and get preoccupied with failure or disapproval. Any mistakes give you a sense of worthlessness. Make a conscious effort to avoid this.

Guilt and regret can be debilitating

A festering feeling of guilt or regret can lead to mental health conditions. In reality, this guilt may have no basis. But you may feel guilty for spending too much time at work or too little. Missing your child’s school play can lead to regret as can not being able to get a gift for your wife. If not addresses in time, this can lead to depression and stress. At times, this feeling of guilt can even prevent you from functioning properly in daily life.

A sedentary lifestyle is bad for mental health

On this World Health Day, it is important to speak on the importance of exercise. Lack of physical activity affects not just your physical health but also your mental well-being. Daily exercise stimulates the release of ‘feel good’ hormones like endorphins. It can distract you from worries and relax and calm you. So try to fit in 30 minutes of exercise daily in your life.

Social media addiction can be hazardous

Social media addiction is a real thing and it can lead to acute anxiety. It lowers confidence and self-esteem. You need constant approvals and likes and can get depressed if you don’t get enough followers. This can lead to depression, anxiety, chronic stress and low self-esteem. It may get so bad that it can interfere with daily life.