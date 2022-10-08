World Mental Health Day: What Is Doomscrolling? How Can We Stop It?

Dr Priyanka Srivastava shares four tips to curb harmful droomscrolling.

The harmful practice of reading depressing news articles and social media posts is doomscrolling. Given the continuous pandemic and the widening political chasms, most individuals are more susceptible to this activity than ever. Anxiety, stress, despair, and panic are brought on by and made worse by doomscrolling, which has a detrimental effect on mental health. However, by avoiding so much harmful material, it is possible to break the habit and lessen the damage. Dr Priyanka Srivastava, Department of Behavioural Sciences, (Consultant), Jaypee Hospital (Noida), shares four tips to curb harmful droomscrolling.

What Doomscrolling Does To Your Mental Health?

Doomscrolling reinforces negative thoughts and feelings. It worsens mental illness. Doomscrolling increases panic and worry. Doomscrolling interferes with your sleep. Conflicting posts sow unease. Social media and doomscrolling trigger stress hormones.

How To Curb Harmful Doomscrolling?

The foremost action in kicking a nasty habit, like doomscrolling, is becoming aware of it.

Set a timer and boundaries: Set time restrictions for using social media and any news websites you visit while scrolling to stop the never-ending cycle of doomscrolling. You may keep up with the news and maintain contact with pals, but set limits. Set aside certain hours of the day to use these websites. Apply Mindfulness to Scrolling: While scrolling through news and posts serves a function, it may also become compulsive. The most common application of mindfulness in terms of mental health is meditation. Keep Your Attention on the Positive: Block those whose posts irritate or overwhelm you. Instead, participate in uplifting pages, even if they are just funny jokes. Less time is available for room scrolling as positive internet activities take up more of your time. Take Some Time Off of Technology: A digital detox from phones, tablets, and laptops benefits mental health. Every day, spend some time doing something constructive and healthy instead of using technology.

Conclusion

The majority of us can grasp why doomscrolling is a nasty tendency. However, it's simple to become engrossed in the news cycle and find yourself unable to look away from the horrific events. Take a break from this habit, be more aware of it, and engage in healthy, non-tech activities for your mental health.