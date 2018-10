Children are the Apple of our eyes, and for many parents their greatest sense of pride and joy. From conception itself children serve as a means of completing their parent’s unfulfilled dreams and wishes. The parent-child bond is one of the most pure, strong and enduring connections between two people, which lasts a lifetime.

Dr Kedar Tilwe, Consultant Psychiatrist and Sexologist, Hiranandani hospital Vashi-A Fortis Network Hospital, briefs you about the illnesses or situations that can hamper you youngster’s emotional health:

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) : It is characterised by inability to sit at one place for a continuous period, or difficulty in concentration and high amount of impulsivity. This is also associated with a high degree of co-morbid mental illness due to its secondary effect. Medicines, therapy, dietary changes and parental counselling help; but first establishing the diagnosis is essential

Depression: Childhood depression has a prevalence rate of 2% which more than doubles in adolescence. Risk of self-harm is also an alarming matter. It is important to remember that children may not be able to identify their sadness, and usually the presenting complaints may vary between irritability and anger outbursts to withdrawn behaviour

Abuse: Child sexual and physical abuse is a major cause for concern, and one should be able to spot the signs and symptoms of trauma; as well as the appropriate authorities to reach out to

Separation anxiety: Anxiety on being away from attachment figures or caregivers is common in children, and most will adapt to this as they grow. However, in extreme cases this can lead to Separation Anxiety which may need medicines or therapy to be managed

Learning disabilities: These are characterised by a difficulty in understanding the written word or numbers. They are very distressing to the children who suffer from them and may be a huge source of stress, resulting in serious loss of self-esteem and confidence. Early assessment and intervention enable children to better deal with this

Bullying: Bullying is a menace both to the perpetrator and the victim. It is associated with long lasting Psychological Trauma and scaring, resulting in problems of mood disorders, decreased self-esteem, Anxiety, etc. Establishing awareness building programs in school is one of the needs of the hour. We also need to be watchful about cyber bullying and trolling that our kids can get exposed to

Indifference from parents: By far the worst situation for a child's emotional health is an indifferent or a rigid and authoritarian parenting style, this may hamper a child's emotional maturing. 'Tiger' or 'Helicopter Parenting' is also not recommended as it can make a child excessively anxious and dependent.

Here are a few things that you can do actively take care of your child’s emotional health: