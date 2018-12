According to the World Health Organization’s report in 2017, the number of people living with dementia worldwide is currently estimated at 47 million and is projected to increase to 75 million by 2030. The number of dementia cases are estimated to triple by the year 2050. The figures are alarming and hence, it is essential to prevent it and lead a healthy life.

The WHO defines dementia as a syndrome, which is of a chronic or progressive nature, caused owing to a variety of brain illnesses that affect memory, thinking, behaviour and ability to perform everyday activities. Dementia is overwhelming not only for the people who have it but for the caregivers and families as well. There is a lack of awareness and understanding of dementia in most countries, resulting in stigmatization, barriers to diagnosis and care, and impacting careers, families and societies physically, psychologically and economically.

Some people with dementia are unable to control their emotions, and as a result, there can be a change in their personality. Dementia can be categorized in severity from the mildest stage, when it is just beginning to affect a person’s functioning, to the most severe stage, when the person completely depends on others for basic activities like having food and so on.

Signs and symptoms of dementia like memory loss, difficulty while reading, mood changes, lack of concentration and so on, may occur when those once-healthy neurons (nerve cells) in your brain stop working, tend to lose connections with other brain cells, and die. While ageing, everyone loses some neurons but people suffering from dementia experience far greater loss. Here, we list out few foods which can help you to keep dementia at bay.

Nuts

Several studies have observed that eating nuts can help lower the risk of dementia. Also, tons of research suggested that nuts can enhance memory in people who are already suffering from Alzheimer’s. Hence, you should stock up on nuts like almonds, cashews, walnuts, hazelnuts, peanuts, which contain omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, vitamin E, folate, vitamin B6 and magnesium.

Leafy greens

A study led by Dr Martha Morris, of Rush University Medical Centre in Chicago, which was published in the journal Neurology, revealed that eating plenty of leafy green vegetables every day could ward off dementia in later life. Eating kale, spinach and mustard greens and so on, is beneficial as these foods are high in folate and vitamin B9, which can help improve cognition and lower depression.

Fish

Tons of research observed that omega 3 fatty acids found in certain types of fish have been touted as great for your brain health. According to studies, the ones who eat omega 3s showed 26 per cent less risk of having brain lesions which result in dementia compared with those who do not. These fatty acids help enhance your brainpower. You can have salmon, sardines, tuna, flax seeds and olive oil.

Berries

Those who included berries in their diet experienced a slower cognitive decline confirmed few studies. Several other studies also claimed that berries were linked to improved cognitive functioning in people with mild cognitive impairment. Furthermore, berries also contain anthocyanin which protects your brain from the damage due to free radicals. They are loaded vitamin C and E and are anti-inflammatory and antioxidant in nature.