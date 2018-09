According to the World Health Organization (WHO), depression is one of the most common illnesses and a leading cause of disability. The WHO estimates that globally, 350 million people are affected by it. Certainly, the figures are scary. Studies observed that depression is more common among women compared to men. Depression is a mood disorder wherein one tends to feel persistently low and a sad. It is not a passing problem but a persistent one which lasts for approximately 6 to 8 months.

If you are depressed you will lose interest in the activities you enjoyed earlier, you will find it difficult to sleep, no sexual desire, weight loss, loss of appetite, you will feel fatigue, worthless and guilty. Furthermore, you will find it difficult to concentrate and focus which will lower your productivity. But now, you don’t have to worry, we tell you how to deal with depression.