Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has been frequently sharing fitness videos and posts on his social media account. Recently, he conducted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Instagram where he connected with his fans amidst lockdown. During the online session, one user asked the Bhoot actor about his scariest experience to which Vicky revealed something relatively scary in the past concerning his health. Though he hasn't ever seen a ghost, the actor admitted that he was disturbed by sleep paralysis a couple of times in the past. Vicky's answer read as, "I have experienced Sleep Paralysis a couple of times… it's damn scary."

What is sleep paralysis?

Sleep paralysis is a condition where you are semi conscious but unable to move or speak. It happens when you go through the stage of being awake and asleep. According to a 2012 research published in the journal Physiological Reviews, sleep paralysis usually happens when you are waking up, rather than falling asleep. Also Read - Do you suffer from lower back pain? Changing your sleeping posture may work wonders

Some people often complain about feeling some pressure or choking too. Sleep paralysis is usually linked with a lot of theories of people experiencing a demonic presence. But scientifically, this happens because when your body switches between sleeping and getting awake, it is your body’s way of stopping you from acting out some of your dreams. According to a study published in the journal Sleep Medicine Reviews in 2012, 7.6 per cent of the general people have experienced sleep paralysis at least once.

What causes sleep paralysis?

Usually, erratic sleep schedules, fatigue, stress, not getting enough rest, can be some of the reasons behind your disturbed sleep, which may result in sleep paralysis. Extensive sleep deprivation can also be a cause. Sometimes, excess use of medicines or any kind of substance abuse can also impact your brain and make it difficult for you to get fully synchronizing sleep.

How can it be treated?

Sleep paralysis is more common than we think. It is a condition which needs to be treated carefully. When your body doesn’t get enough good quality sleep it may have a few side-effects. It is a temporary condition which can be corrected by maintaining good sleep hygiene. Try negating stress, eating healthy, exercising or indulging in mild therapeutic activities. Switch to yoga or music therapy which can also help you deal with the problem. However, if the problem persists for long, we recommend that you to consult a doctor or a therapist.

How to deal with it while you are going through it?

There are ways to avoid it but what if you are going through it and are not able to figure out what to do? Follow these steps: