Schizophrenia is a chronic mental disorder that is accompanied by abnormal behaviour. The symptoms of schizophrenia are categorised as negative or positive: Social withdrawal, poverty of speech and difficulty showing emotions are termed as negative symptoms, while positive symptoms include hallucinations, delusions, and other disturbances in thinking. Negative symptoms are harder to treat than the positive ones.

Treatments for Schizophrenia

Unfortunately, there is no cure for schizophrenia. But antipsychotic medications can help in managing the symptoms such as delusions, hallucinations and disordered thinking. Bad news is these medicines can have side effects, which could be worse than the schizophrenia symptoms.

Complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) treatments along with regular medication are also suggested as an option. Studies have revealed that taking vitamins, folic acid, fish oils supplements may help reduce symptoms of schizophrenia. Diet management is another important thing when it comes to treatment of schizophrenia. In some studies, a gluten-free diet has been found to reduce symptoms of schizophrenia. Gluten is found in certain grains, especially wheat.

Ketogenic diet has shown promising results in reducing schizophrenia symptoms. It is a high-fat, low-carbohydrate diet that also includes high-protein foods.

Natural Medicines for Schizophrenia

Some natural herbs, like ginseng and ashwagandha, have been found to be beneficial in controlling the symptoms and improving the overall well-being of schizophrenia patients.

Ginseng

Researchers believe that ginseng can reduce the frequency of schizophrenic episodes. All thanks to its adaptogenic properties, ginseng can help relieve mental and physical stress. It can also boost energy and improve overall mental alertness and cognition. Studies have found the benefit of ginseng in reducing the negative symptoms of schizophrenia, including “the flat affect” (lack of emotional expression).

Ashwagandha

A small clinical trial published in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry suggested that taking ashwagandha, also known as Withania somnifera, in addition to regular medications may help relieve worsening symptoms of schizophrenia. This herb has been used as a traditional medicine in India for thousands of years. Ashwagandha was found to effective at reducing the negative symptoms of schizophrenia as well as patients’ stress.