Turkey-Syria Earthquakes: Mental Health Consequences And Coping Strategies

Turkey-Syria Earthquakes

Get to know the psychological impact of natural disasters, like the Turkey-Syria earthquakes, as well as coping strategies that can help survivors recover from a traumatic event.

The Turkey-Syria earthquakes have reportedly claimed more than 41,000 lives. More survivors are being pulled from the rubble as rescue efforts continue after the massive earthquakes that struck the Eastern Mediterranean countries on February 6, 2023. Death of loved ones, injuries, property damage, loss of shelter and livelihood the trauma that the earthquake survivors have to deal with cannot be described in words. Meanwhile, psychologists are concerned about the impact such disasters would leave on the survivors' mental health. Studies have found earthquakes associated with psychiatric disorders such as stress, anxiety, depression, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Dr. Syed Zafar Sultan Rizvi, Behavioral Psychologist, sheds light on the psychological impact of natural disasters, like the Turkey-Syria earthquakes, as well as suggests a few strategies that can help survivors recover from a traumatic event. Following are excerpts from the exclusive conversations with TheHealthSite

Common mental problems after a disaster

Unlike other natural disasters, earthquakes are unpredictable, it can affect several thousand people's lives in a few minutes. Most devastating effects can be seen after earthquakes (deaths, financial losses, damage of properties, etc.). When it happens on a large scale then it can be chaotic. Aftermath creates a lot of problems: stress, PTSD, anxieties etc. Stress is the most common problem after a disaster. Stress can be different for everyone, it depends on many factors i.e. resources, coping style, appraisal, etc. Stress is the reason for long term illness if it's untreated like hypertension, cardiovascular problems, ulcers, diabetes, arthritis etc. During stress the body secretes the stress hormone "corticosteroid" due to over activation of sympathetic nervous system to react in fight and flight situations. But real-life stress can be prolonged and that strain on the autonomic nervous system creates life threading disease after exceeding the exhaustion stage.

Utmost priorities for survivors of a disaster

Cognitive appraisal plays a crucial role to perceive the stressors as stressful during a disaster. Appraisal can affect the perceptual experience from individual to individual. It depends on many factors that include social support, locus of control, resources, mental set, etc. For example, same disastrous situation can be stressful for those who don't have insurance or social support, while those who have resources or coping strategies, they may feel less stress.

Earthquakes can happen at any time, the uncertainty of disasters gives less time to prepare us for the situation. Lack of control over the situation itself is a stressful thought. But we can prepare ourselves mentally to make better coping strategies and deal with it. Social support, health aids and financial support are the utmost priorities that should be provided after a disaster.

Strategies to cope with mental trauma after a disaster

Acceptance: It's important to accept the real situation, understand and act accordingly. Keep yourself calm and allow yourself to give sufficient time to mourn or cry. Ventilating the negative emotions can be relaxing.

It's important to accept the real situation, understand and act accordingly. Keep yourself calm and allow yourself to give sufficient time to mourn or cry. Ventilating the negative emotions can be relaxing. Seek Social support: Social support can come from anywhere, mostly family and friends come first to give affection and empathetic touch during tough times.

Social support can come from anywhere, mostly family and friends come first to give affection and empathetic touch during tough times. Open to Experience: To share our experiences significantly release our stress and anxieties. It helps to express emotions through journal writing, social media communication or telephonic communication.

To share our experiences significantly release our stress and anxieties. It helps to express emotions through journal writing, social media communication or telephonic communication. Monitoring the health: Those who have co-morbidities like hypertension, diabetes, etc. they should monitor their parameters regularly. If any irregularity appears then medical concern is important. And also take healthy food and nutrients. Plenty of water intake is also required for better function of the body during stressful situations.