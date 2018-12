According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the proportion of the global population with anxiety disorders in the year 2015 is estimated to be 3.6 per cent. Anxiety disorders are more common in females than males (4.6 per cent compared to 2.6 per cent at the global level). The total estimated number of people suffering from anxiety disorders in the world is 264 million.

Anxiety is a feeling of nervousness and differs from fear, which is the body’s natural response to an immediate threat. Anxiety feels different depending on the person who experiences it. Your feelings may range from butterflies in your stomach to a racing heart. You might feel out of control as if there is no connection between your mind and body. Other ways in which people experience anxiety may include nightmares and painful thoughts or memories which you will find it difficult to manage. Increased heart rate, rapid breathing, restlessness, lack of sleep and concentration are the symptoms which one may experience. So, here we list few foods which can help you to beat your anxiety and stress. Since making a positive lifestyle change for your body and brain. Avoid binge eating and opt for nutritious foods which can boost your mood owing to which you will feel better.

1: Kale

According to the researchers at the State University of New York, anxious symptoms are tied to lower antioxidant state and those antioxidants can help you to enhance your mood. Dark, leafy green vegetables such as kale, are abundant in beta-carotene and vitamin E and can improve your antioxidant levels and the functioning of your brain.

2: Yoghurt

According to studies, a connection has been found between the consumption of fermented, probiotic foods and a reduction in social anxiety. Eating yoghurt rich in lactobacillus which is a probiotic bacteria can alleviate symptoms of depression and anxiety.

3: Salmon

According to a from Ohio University, omega-3 fatty acids can be effective when it comes to foods that help ease anxiety. Foods like salmon, chia seeds, soybeans, and walnuts are loaded with omega-3s. A recent study which was published in Nutrients observed that Atlantic salmon might be a powerful food to manage anxiety and stress. That amazing salmon has nutrients which promote brain health, including vitamin D and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). EPA and DHA regulate the neurotransmitters dopamine and serotonin, which can help you to relax and calm down. Furthermore, these fatty acids can tackle inflammation and prevent brain cell dysfunction which causes anxiety.

4: Almonds

According to researchers, magnesium can be effective in treating anxiety-related symptoms. Inadequate magnesium can reduce the level of the neurotransmitter serotonin in your brain. Almonds are loaded with calming properties and are beneficial for people suffering from non-clinical depression, stress or anxiety. Those power-packed almonds are abundant in stress-reducing vitamins and minerals like magnesium, zinc and selenium. Selenium deficiency has been linked to feelings of fatigue and anxiety.

5: Blueberries

Those small but magnificent blueberries are bursting with antioxidants and vitamin C which can provide anxiety relief. According to experts, the antioxidants found in blueberries can prevent and reduce anxiety. Many studies research observed that blueberries enhance serotonin and may help with Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and anxiety.

6: Avocado

Vitamin B6 helps your body in making neurotransmitters, including serotonin, which influence your mood. The B vitamins, which include thiamine, riboflavin, and niacin, have a positive impact on your nervous system. You may suffer from anxiety due to the deficiency of these vitamins. Hence, avocados are loaded within stress-relieving B vitamins and heart-healthy fat which may reduce your anxiety. Eat avocados right now, if you are experiencing anxiety as well!