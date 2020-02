Of course, diet plays a role in anxiety disorders. But you can still bring down your risk of this condition if you take certain precautions. @Shutterstock

Today, health tips from us will deal with anxiety disorders. According to a new study at the University of Toronto, poor diet can lead to anxiety disorders. For the purpose of the study researchers involved the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging. This reveals that people who ate less than three different sources of fruit and vegetables every day had much higher odds of developing an anxiety disorder. But researchers say that inflammation may also play a role in the experience of anxiety. They found a 24-per cent higher odds of developing an anxiety disorder in people who ate less than three sources of fruit and vegetables daily. That figure was boosted to a massive 70-per cent in people who had total body fat levels over 36-per cent.

Of course, diet plays a role in anxiety disorders. But you can still bring down your risk of this condition if you take certain precautions. Our health tips of the day will help you do just that. These are simple steps that you can take to live an anxiety-free life. Just follow our health tips today and live a healthy life.

Get enough sleep

This is very important. When you are anxious, your stress levels go up. To deal with this, your body needs to sleep more. So, make sure you get 8 to 9 hours of sleep every night.

Count to 10

Whenever you feel an attack coming on, take a deep breath and count till ten slowly. You will feel your anxiety levels come down. Keep breathing deeply till the moment passes.

Take out some time for yourself

You need to immerse yourself in what you love to do sometimes to be happy and stress-free. Takee out some ‘me’ time. Relax, listen to music, meditate, go for a walk in nature. It will put you in a calm state of mind and your anxiety will disappear.

Limit your caffeine and alcohol intake

If you love your cup of coffee, limit yourself to two cup a day. If you drink do it in moderation. These two things may give you an initial rush. But then it can put you on a serious low. This will make things worse for you.