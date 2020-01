. Though dementia affects older people, it is not a normal part of ageing. There are many factors that contribute to this condition. @Shutterstock

Today, health tips from us will help you bring down your risk of dementia. According to the World Health Organisation, around 50 million people globally have this condition, and there are almost 10 million new cases every year. This premier organization also says that Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia and may contribute to 60 to 70 per cent of cases.

Your risk of dementia increases as you age. This is a progressive condition that impairs your cognitive abilities. It is traumatic not only for the patient but also for caregivers. This is why our health tips today deal with this condition. Though dementia affects older people, it is not a normal part of ageing. There are many factors that contribute to this condition. But you can take things in your own hands and significantly bring down your risk of dementia. Follow our health tips of the day to know how to stay mentally fit always.

Exercise regularly

Regular exercise is the best way to prevent this debilitating condition. It will also make you fit and increase your overall well-being. Take some time out for aerobic activities like brisk walking, jogging and swimming. Resistance and strength training exercises will also benefit you and keep you alert mentally.

Choose a healthy diet

You must plan healthy meals that include at least five portions of fruit and vegetables every day. Don’t ignore your protein intake. Add fatty fish, legumes, eggs and meat to your diet. Starchy foods like potatoes are also good. Drink a lot of water. But you must cut down on sugar and salt and avoid saturated fats.

Avoid smoking

This increases your risk of developing dementia by affecting your circulation of blood around the body. This includes the blood vessels in the brain too. So, if you are a smoking, stop immediately. It will also bring down your risk of many other chronic diseases.

Stimulate your mind

This is very important. Keep giving your new mental challenges. Stimulate your mind constantly to reduce your risk of dementia. You can learn a new language, solve puzzles, do the daily crossword or play card games. Meet other people and be social. These are all fun activities and it will keep your mind alert.