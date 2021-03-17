Besides being global superstars, K-pop group BTS is known for their support for social issues. There’s no denying that Bangtan Boys are more than singers, they are an inspiration for many. Not only the members are known for their outstanding discography, but the septet is interested in talking more than just music. Using the large platform to speak about mental health problems, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook often speak about mental health and depression. And the boys do not shy away from sharing their own experience so that people can relate to them and try to overcome these problems. Also Read - In awe of BTS' smooth skin? Here are skincare secrets of the K-pop group

BTS Talking About Depression

Pop stardom may be a dream job, but it comes with its challenges. While on one side it looks glamorous, on the flip side lies the harsh reality of constant workflow, massive responsibility, and nonstop practice, which often takes a toll on the health of people in the entertainment industry. Talking about mental health, Suga told Entertainment Weekly that they have been given a platform where they can talk more about these issues. "We feel that people who have the platform to talk about these things really should talk more because they say depression is something where you go to the hospital and you're diagnosed, but you can't really know until the doctor talks to you."

RM too explained why their songs resonate with the message of mental health. He told EW, "That's why we have the concept Love Yourself. We don't want to preach 'Do this or don't do that,' because that's not the way that we want to spread our message."

“We’re born with different lives, but you cannot choose some things. So we thought that love, the real meaning of it, starts with loving ourselves and accepting some ironies and some destinies that we have from the very start,” he continued. Suga also explained how they draw their support from their fans, who are “[their] biggest influence.”

BTS Members Talking About Anxiety And Loneliness

In an interview with SBS PopAsia, Suga opened about his struggle with anxiety and loneliness. He said that he puts a lot of thought into how his life will turn out. “Emotions are so different in every situation and every moment, so I think to agonize every moment is what life is” the website quoted Suga.

In the documentary series ‘Break The Silence,’ fans got a glimpse of the efforts the idols put to give their ARMYs the best show. In one of the episodes, BTS member V shared how his members make him feel good. He stated that when the ‘Love Yourself’ concert series he stopped having so many sad thoughts.

The K-pop idols have even collaborated with UNICEF, where they launched their “Love Myself” campaign in 2017 to end violence and neglect and promote children and young people’s self-esteem and well-being.

Mental Health Through Their Songs

“Because the dawn right before the sun rises is the darkest. Even in the far future, never forget the you of right now.” – BTS

While all members are vocal about their struggle with mental health, but Suga is one member who is the most open about the condition and in one of his songs, he shared that he suffered from anxiety, self-hatred, and depression in his youth.

“The conflict with ideal, my head hurts. Around the age of 18, I developed social anxiety. Right, that was when my mind was gradually polluted. At times I’m scared of myself too. Thanks to the depression that takes over me. And all my self-hatred.” – The Last.

Another one of his songs “So Far Away” expresses the feeling of loneliness to the point of anger. There are many other songs that manifest the idea of mental health including “Whalien 52,” which talks about loneliness and being alienated. In the song “Sea” from their Love Yourself: Her album, they talk about how sometimes being successful is not synonymous with happiness. You will feel content when you are accepting yourself for who you are. “Epiphany” by Kim Seokjin (Jin) also talks about the importance of loving yourself. There are many other songs about mental health that the K-pop legends have produced.

Another theme that BTS has talked about is loving yourself. RM once explained in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that “Loving yourself” is all about accepting yourself with love, including the bad and all things you are destined to be with since the beginning. This is an important message.

In the fast-paced world that we live in, every aspect of it can impact our life and most of it is not positive. When negative things overpower your mind, it negatively affects the way you feel about yourself, which can lead to anxiety and depression. It can lead to self-destructive feelings. In moments like these, it is important to realize your self-worth to shift your thought process to focus on better things in life.

Their Message Has Helped People Overcome Their Struggles

BTS never backs down from expressing their love for their fans – ARMY. Time and again, the members have shared how their fans inspire them and give them the strength to overcome obstacles. Citing RM’s speech at the UN General Assembly in 2018, “After releasing Love Yourself albums and launching the Love Myself campaign, we started to hear remarkable stories from our fans all over the world, how our message helped them overcome their hardships in life and start loving themselves. These stories constantly remind us of our responsibility. So, let’s all take one more step. We have learned to love ourselves, now I urge you to ‘speak yourself.”

To overcome those difficulties, they helped each other and want their fans to do the same. Citing RM’s speech at one of the BTS concerts, he asked his fans to learn to love themselves by using them and their music.

“Through this Love Yourself tour, I’m finding how to love myself. I didn’t know anything about how to love myself. You guys taught me through your love, through your tweets, through your letters, through your everything. You guys taught me and inspired me how to love myself.”

“What is loving yourself? What is loving myself? I don’t know. Who can define their own method and way of loving myself? It’s our mission. It’s our mission to find, to define our way to love ourselves. It’s never intended, but it feels like I’m using you guys to love myself. So, I’m going to say one thing. Please use me. Please use BTS to love yourself. Because you guys taught me how to love myself. Every day,” he continued.