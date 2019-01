Are you feeling depressed? Do you constantly experience mood swings? Finding it difficult to do the activities once you loved doing? Then, you should not miss this one. An international study of the genetics which was published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry revealed that exercise can help keep depression at bay. Yes, you have heard us here! The study also suggests that lack of exercise can lead to depression.

Today, depression is commonly seen in many people due to professional and personal life issues. According to the data published by the World Health Organization in the year 2016, India has one of the countries with the highest rate of depression, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in the world. These figures are alarming and tackling depression has become the need of the hour. Hence, this study can be an eye-opener for the people who are trying to fight depression. Here we decode how exercise can be helpful for the people who are depressed.

When you are depressed or stressed, exercise would be the last thing on your mind. But, if you work out regularly, you will notice a positive change in yourself. You must be aware of the fact that exercise can help you deal with health problems like high blood pressure, diabetes and so on. Furthermore, tons of research also suggest that exercise can work as antidepressants for some people. A study published in the Primary Care Companion to The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry says that exercise can improve treatment outcomes for many patients. Exercise is a behavioural intervention which has shown great promise in alleviating symptoms of depression.

It can help you de-stress and perk up your mood

If you exercise you will be able to release endorphins which are neurotransmitters that improve mood and fight depression. This, in turn, reduces stress and anxiety naturally. Endorphins also help you stimulate the mind, improve alertness and boosting energy. You will surely feel better after exercising. Exercise can also reduce levels of the body’s stress hormones like adrenaline and cortisol. Various studies also suggest that exercise can relieve stress and improve cognitive function. According to a study published in the Journal of Sport and Exercise Psychology, heart-pumping and endorphin-boosting workouts actually promote happiness.

It can help you cope in a healthy way

Exercise can help you to fit, stay healthy and cut down those excess kilos. Few studies revealed that exercise can be a good coping strategy for depression. Hence, if you do something positive like exercise then you will be able to deal with your depression and anxiety. Furthermore, to make yourself feel better, drinking alcohol or hoping that your depression may go away on its own can worsen your symptoms.

It can help you socialize

Any physical activity can like running, walking, dance, swimming and so on, can help you meet or socialize with people. This can help you perk up your mood. So, see to it that you engage yourself in activities which may you feel happy. Moreover, gardening and less intensive activities can also help.

The take-home message: Know what you enjoy doing: You should try and figure out about the activities which you like. Do what makes you happy and enjoy it. But, try to stick to your exercise routine. Take your expert’s help: You can consult your expert and discuss the exercise program you need to follow.