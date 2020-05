A study led by Penn State researchers suggested that life has become more stressful especially for people in their 40s and 60s today than it was two decades ago. The research was conducted on people between the ages of 45 and 64. It found that people at mid-life reported about 19 percent more stress in 2010 than in 1990, and that translates to 64 more days of stress a year. All thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, mostly everyone is going through high levels of stress during these days. We have unconventional but effective ways of dealing with stress. Here are some household chores which are tried and tested ways to relieve stress. Also Read - Stress can make you a bad decision maker and give you many diseases too

Gardening

Gardening is a known stress-buster. You might have often noticed in movies or TV that people who are stressed or sad in a scene resort to gardening to ward off their bad mood. Do we even need to say anything more? Well, this happens because easy-to-do garden chores like pruning, weeding and trimming hedges require a fixed attention and can transport you into the nirvana of simply being. Focus on the air as you breath in and out.

Cleaning out clutter

Cleaning out a drawer or a room full of junk includes clearing bits and pieces which require a lot of focus. According to a study conducted by the University of California, cleaning is one household activity which helps in busting stress. The simple act of collecting pens, mails, receipts and piling them together may help in soothing your mind and reduce the stress levels.

Taking care of pets

Spending time with pets is a great way to keep yourself stress-free. Taking them out for a walk and cleaning them may also work wonders to provide you with mental peace by lowering your blood pressure levels. So, grab a brush in your hands and start grooming your little furry friend. Don’t forget to check them for fleas, ticks or bites. Walk them outside while focusing on your breath and the rhythm of your steps.

Cooking

Cooking therapy is one of the most talked-about ways of treating mental stress. So, instead of thinking that cooking is a tiring chore, enter your kitchen and try your hand in new recipes during lockdown. View this amazing stress relieving exercise as a fun activity rather than

just a normal household chore. According to experts, cooking soothes stress, reduces negative thinking and builds confidence because when you cook, you focus on the recipes and have no time for negative thoughts.

Doing the dishes

Cleaning the dishes may seem one of the most tiring works amidst lockdown but it is easily one of the most effective way to ease your tension. Some scientists at Florida State University suggested that washing dishes can be used as an informal contemplative practice to promote mindfulness and improve emotional wellbeing. They found that people who do take their utensil-cleaning job seriously tend to feel less stress and nervous.