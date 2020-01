Shaheen Bhatt, daughter of celebrated filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and sister of Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, recently came out with her book titled I’ve Never Been (Un)Happier. In the book, she talks about living with and surviving depression and how things began to change for the worse as she approached the age of 12. She also shares how a lifetime of peace was suddenly disrupted by an all-encompassing feeling of unease. Confessions like this greatly helps to build awareness on mental health conditions and, this time too, it is no different.

Depression is a condition that may go undiagnosed is a majority of cases. It is also one of the most misunderstood mental health problems. The World Health Organisation says that ‘depression is different from usual mood fluctuations and short-lived emotional responses to challenges in everyday life. At its worst, depression can lead to suicide. Close to 800 000 people die due to suicide every year’. This is a treatable condition but you must seek timely medical intervention. But most people ignore it as a personality thing or they brush it off as a ‘mood thing’.

Symptoms of depression

You must seek help if you feel sad and low for more than 2 weeks. This may be accompanied by low energy and a loss of interest in things you previously enjoyed. If you also have feelings of guilt, worthlessness, hopelessness and irritability with frequent thoughts of suicide, you may be suffering from a major depressive disorder. You may also have trouble sleeping and experience a loss of appetite if you have this condition. Sometimes, depression can last for as long as 2 years too. A medical professional will be able to make a diagnosis on the basis of psychiatric evaluation.

Treatment procedure

Medications include anti-anxiety drugs, anti-psychotics and mood stabilizers. Along with this, you may also need to go in for psychotherapy, cognitive behavioural therapy, light therapy and diet modifications. Regular exercises and relaxation techniques like medication and music also helps in depression cases. It is a treatable condition. If you have any of the symptoms or if you know someone with symptoms, get help immediately.