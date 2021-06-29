At 28 years old, Selena Gomez has spent a lot of time in the spotlight. She is one of the biggest pop stars in the world, with a whooping following of 240 million on Instagram. But the walk to fame hasn’t been a smooth path as one might think. She dealt with her fair share of health problems on her way to success. And the award-winning singer has never shied away from speaking about mental health. She has been a vocal advocate for mental health problems for the past two years. She has spoken about her bipolar disorder diagnosis and how she handled her problems with the help of therapy. Also Read - Mandala Colouring: A Meditation Technique To Ward Off Stress And Anxiety

With her mission-driven beauty company Rare Beauty, Gomez created a new Mental Health 101 educational campaign in honour of 2021 Mental Health Awareness Month. The initiative is “dedicated to supporting mental health education and encouraging financial support for more mental health services in educational services,” according to her Instagram. The “Kill ‘em with kindness” singer is often seen talking to doctors, organising live chats with known celebrities to raise awareness about mental health. Also Read - Throwback to when BTS talked about depression; Know how the Bangtan Boys overcame it

Selena Gomez Talks About Mental Health

The ‘Lose You To Love Me’ singer recently spoke up about her mental health journey in an interview with Vogue Australia, revealing that she has studied Dialectical Behaviour Therapy (DBT). In the interview, the singer went on to talk about her faith in medication and what advice she will give others. “I never want to be a person that’s like: ‘I got medication, it’s fine now.’ I do believe in medication, obviously, therapy – all of these things I’ve done to try and make myself better. But my advice isn’t going to be: ‘Oh, you’re going to get over it.’ It’s actually an everyday practice,” she said. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty asks people to “Be Kind” amidst mental health crisis

“And like I said, I also go to therapy. You can find ways to live in it. But once you understand it, the fear of you admitting that you have something goes away.”

What Is Dialectical Behaviour Therapy (DBT)?

DBT is a form of cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT). Its primary objectives are to educate individuals on how to live in the now, build healthy stress coping mechanisms, manage their emotions, and improve their interpersonal connections. In other words, it helps one to identify and change negative thinking patterns and pushes for positive behavioural changes. DBT was created to help persons who were suicidal or had a borderline personality disorder. It has, however, been adapted for various mental health issues that jeopardise a person’s safety, relationships, employment, and emotional well-being. Here is what the techniques and treatment with dialectical behaviour therapy can help with: