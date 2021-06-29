At 28 years old Selena Gomez has spent a lot of time in the spotlight. She is one of the biggest pop stars in the world with a whooping following of 240 million on Instagram. But the walk to fame hasn’t been a smooth path as one might think. She dealt with her fair share of health problems on her way to success. And the award-winning singer has never shied away from speaking about mental health. She has been a vocal advocate for mental health problems for the past two years. She has spoken about her bipolar disorder diagnosis and