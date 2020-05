The physical changes during pregnancy are evident. But you also go through a lot of stress and anxiety during this time. @Shutterstock

If you are pregnant, you need to take extra care of yourself. This is the time when your body goes through major transformation. The physical changes are evident. But you also go through a lot of stress and anxiety during this time. After all, this is a life changing event. Besides, your hormones also tend to fluctuate a lot during this time. All this can have an adverse effect on your mental health. Now, we are in the middle of the COVID-19 health crisis. This puts additional burden on your mind. Too much negativity is not good for you if you are pregnant. Going for regular checkups may also not be on your cards right now because of fear of infection. This is an additional worry and you may get unnecessarily stressed and depressed about minor things. Also Read - Yeast infections during pregnancy may be dangerous for your baby: Know how to deal with it

According to a review article published in The Lancet Psychiatry, depression in pregnancy increases the risk of behavioral and emotional problems in children. According to researchers, depression in pregnancy is thought to affect up to one in five women globally in the late stages of pregnancy and shortly after birth. It is characterised by low mood and feelings of hopelessness and is brought on by a number of factors that can include life events such as bereavement, and changes in brain chemistry. Also Read - Ensure a safe delivery if you opt for home birthing in the times of COVID-19

But you need to deal with this condition at the earliest. Here are a few things that you can do to boost mental health during pregnancy. Also Read - Pregnancy tips: Things you can do to stay healthy if you're having twins

Pamper yourself

This is important. It will give you a sense of fulfillment and make you feel beautiful. One reason for depression during pregnancy is a feeling of being unattractive. But if you take care of your beauty along with your health, this problem will never arise. But be careful not to use any products that contain chemicals. It can have an adverse effect on your baby.

Do things that you love

Develop a hobby or take up some activity that you love. You can meditate, take up painting or knit some mittens. It will have a calming effect on your mind and you will feel your stress and anxiety go away. You can also meet friends and have a relaxed evening sometimes.

Don’t turn on the news

We are in the middle of a global health crisis. The news is full of morbid developments. Stay away from the television news and avoid the newspaper. You don’t have to know all the details of the pandemic. The news today can have a negative effect on your mental health and make you more depressed and stressed. Instead, listen to music or have meaningful conversations with other family members.

Exercise

This is a great stress buster. Keep some time aside every day for exercise. You can do some light workouts after consulting your doctor. This will rejuvenate your mind and keep you healthy. And physical health is very important for mental health.

Eat healthy

A healthy diet can make all the difference. Have well balanced meals and include fresh fruits and vegetables to your diet. This will boost your overall health including your mental wellbeing.