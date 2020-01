Psychotherapy and cognitive therapy are the usual procedures that doctors follow. But this is supplemented with medication like antidepressants and anti-anxiety medications. @Shutterstock

Any traumatic event due to natural calamities, war and accidents can trigger post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). It can also be the result of sexual or physical assault as well as mental and even physical torture. This is a mental condition where a person experiences intense distress, fear and a general feeling of helplessness. Any memory of the traumatic incident can trigger these feelings.

Symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder

A person suffering from this condition often have sleep disorders. They also feel a sense of detachment and numbness towards others. Even children are not immune to this disorder. Intrusive memories, recurring nightmares and flashbacks to a traumatic incident may be common symptoms in children. Different people process traumatic events in different ways. Hence, symptoms may be more severe in some people and the may suffer from severe emotional distress as a result.

Diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder

If your doctor suspects this condition, he will perform a physical exam to rule out medical problems that may be behind your symptoms. Following this, he will conduct a psychological evaluation.

Treatment procedure

Psychotherapy and cognitive therapy are the usual procedures that doctors follow. But this is supplemented with medication like antidepressants and anti-anxiety medications. According to a study at NYU Langone Medical Center, majority of people with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) recover after early treatment. But a substantial number still suffer for years after a traumatic event even with early clinical interventions. The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry published this study. Treatment for this disorder is an on-going process and a good doctor-patient-relationship is very important for successful outcome.

Post-traumatic stress disorder may affect overall health

This is a mental health disorder. If you are suffering from this, you may experience other related conditions like depression, anxiety, sleep disorders and some types of phobias. Sometime, heavy sweating, tremors, dizziness, digestive problems, body aches and chest pain may incapacitate you. Another danger of this disorder is a weakened immune system. It can lead to frequent bouts of infections.

If this condition is left untreated, it may lead to arthritis, respiratory disorders, heart diseases, colon diseases and also type 2 diabetes. In very severe cases, men may experience impotency and women may become infertile.