It is strange to hear that weather can disturb a person’s mental health. But it is true. According to a study published in the journal International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, extreme weather can have a negative impact on the mental health of an individual. The more you try to understand the brain, the more it becomes a mystery. It has many layers and it is difficult to understand what might tick it off. While extreme weather can take life in floods and droughts, it can also impact your mental well-being.

The study states that people whose homes are affected by extreme weather have a higher chance of developing mental disorders. The home may not necessarily have any major damages. Even a minor damage can result in mental illness. According to the same study, people who have suffered any weather-related calamity have a 50 per cent more chance of developing mental health conditions compared to those suffering from debt, social disadvantage and poor physical health. Here, let us take a look at the most common mental health conditions that one can develop due to extreme weather

Anxiety

It does not have a direct link to eather. But the events that come after a calamity, like losing a home, job, relatives and friends, can be very stressful. The fear of starting over can also cause chronic anxiety in people.

Stress

According to the American Psychiatric Association (APA), extremely hot weather conditions can increase the stress level of a person. This is the same reason why people suffering from drought are often more stressed. According to the APA, this also increases the alcohol consumption in people. This causes mental physical and health health problems.

Depression

Loss of person and personal possessions due to extreme weather conditions can cause depression. Even the idea of losing someone or something to flood or drought can cause depression. Depression is triggered by fear, and extreme weather conditions can be very scary. It is important that people are screened for depression after a natural disaster.

Post-traumatic stress disorder

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a chronic form of stress, which is a very common mental health problem in people who have faced or been in a natural disaster. This can cause nightmares and flashes of the event to reappear in front of the eyes. This can easily hinder with your social life and affect your relationships. A person develops PTSD, when he loses the sense of security. Extreme weather conditions like extreme cold and heat can do that to a person sometimes.