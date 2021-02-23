If you had felt lonely or isolated at some point of time during the pandemic you are not alone. Loneliness has become increasingly prevalent among adolescents during the coronavirus period and this is making them spend longer and longer periods of time online according to a new study. Lonely adolescents look for a sense of belonging from the Internet and this increases their risk of becoming addicted to the virtual world said study authors from the University of Helsinki. They described adolescents' net use as a two-edged sword -- with moderate use associated with positive effects and compulsive use causing