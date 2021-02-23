If you had felt lonely or isolated at some point of time during the pandemic, you are not alone. Loneliness has become increasingly prevalent among adolescents during the coronavirus period, and this is making them spend longer and longer periods of time online, according to a new study. Also Read - Anxiety and depression symptoms higher in women than men during Covid-19 isolation

Lonely adolescents look for a sense of belonging from the Internet, and this increases their risk of becoming addicted to the virtual world, said study authors from the University of Helsinki. They described adolescents' net use as a two-edged sword — with moderate use associated with positive effects and compulsive use causing detrimental effects. Gaming addiction or the constant monitoring of likes on social media and comparisons to others are categorised as compulsive use.

The risk of problematic Internet use was found to be highest among 16-year-old adolescents, mostly among boys. This problem may persist into adulthood, suggested the study's finding, published in the journal Child Development.

Compulsive Internet use among the study participants was also found to be associated with depression. Depression led to problematic Internet use, and internet addiction further increased depressive symptoms.

In addition, problematic internet use predicted poorer academic results. This may be because not just Internet use can eat up the time available for academic effort and performance, but also disrupt adolescents’ sleep rhythm, the researcher noted.

Better ways to deal with loneliness

There are many possible reasons why you’re feeling lonely, it could be due to social awkwardness, intentional isolation, depression, or a lack of meaningful relationships. Social distancing introduced to control the COVID-19 pandemic is also leading to increasing feelings of loneliness in the older population, suggested a study from the University of Stirling, UK. If you’re experiencing loneliness, try these tricks to deal with it.

Share your feelings

First you need to realise that loneliness is a normal part of being human, and you’re not alone to feel this way. Tell a friend or family member about how you are feeling and ask them if they have or had such feelings too. Sharing those negative thoughts will also make you feel lighter and less lonely.

Join an art class or exercise class

This will provide a chance to meet with people who share at least one of your interests, stimulate creativity, and give you something to look forward to during the day. And all these can help stave off loneliness.

Volunteer for a cause

Helping others who are less privileged can bring greater happiness and life satisfaction. You will also feel a deeper sense of gratitude for what you have. Additionally, meeting new people and being part of a selfless group van help instil positivity in your life and help you find more meaning in your life as well as decrease loneliness.

See a therapist or find support online

If you still feel lonely even when with other people, the above tips may not work for you. In such case, it may be a good idea to seek psychotherapy, especially if you’re also experiencing depressive symptoms. Talking to a therapist can help you figure out why you feel lonely and take the best course of action.

You can also try finding support online. Loneliness is a widespread issue today, and there are many people like you who are looking to connect online.