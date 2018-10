Talk to your children and try to talk to them. © Shutterstock

Teens may not always be able to express what they’re going through, and they might not want to talk about. It is essential as a parent to learn how to talk about mental health with them to help them feel comfortable and end the stigma before it begins. Carlton D’souza, Counselling Psychologist, Dept. of Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences, S. L. Raheja Fortis Hospital, tells you how to help your child.

Watch out for these signs:

They may often come across as irritable and cranky, more than sad

They may feel misjudged or highly sensitive to criticism

Frequent drug and alcohol abuse

Low self-esteem that may play out as expressions of hostility, embarrassment, unworthiness and failure they may spend excessive time on gadgets

Changes in appetite and odd eating habits

Feelings of worthlessness and guilt

Staying away from social and family relationships

Difficulty in concentrating

The conversation that will help protect your teen

Make them realize that you are there from them:

Let them know you’re there for them entirely and whenever they want. Be careful as to not to ask too many questions. Maintain their space; you don’t want them to feel crowded or patronized.