Jacqueline Fernandez Lists Simple Yet Effective Tips That Can Help Keep Anxiety At Bay

Anxiety is a mental health condition that is often overlooked. Here are some tips by actress and fitness enthusiast Jacqueline Fernandez to keep anxiety levels in control.

You may realize that you have a few persistent, everyday difficulties that don't seem quite right, even if you don't instantly recognize them as indicators of anxiety. Even if you are able to go to work, see friends, and get through the day, these symptoms may be causing you discomfort. It could even be an indication that you're more stressed than you know.

When does one know that they are suffering from anxiety? First, let us understand what is anxiety? Your body's natural response to stress is anxiety. It's a sense of dread or dread over what's to come. Most people are afraid and frightened on the first day of school, going to a job interview, or giving a speech. However, you may have an anxiety disorder if your anxiety is severe, lasts more than six months, and interferes with your life. It is important to address the problem and seek help before it takes a toll on your health and life.

Take Cues From Jacqueline Fernandez To Keep Anxiety At Bay

Addressing a prominent issue, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bollywood star and fitness enthusiast, offered a list of "things to stop doing to gain peace in life" as well as "habits that make anxiety worse." The diva's counsel is exactly what we need on Monday in terms of mental health awareness and drive. Taking to her Instagram recently, Fernandez shared a list of things to cease doing in order to find tranquilly in life reads as follows:

TRENDING NOW

Trying to fix people "AS AN ACT OF LOVE"

OVERCOMMITTING your time when you don't have the energy

Holding onto the people who you've outgrown because of the "TIME INVESTED"

Waiting for external validation to boost your CONFIDENCE

Trying to change people who are COMMITTED to staying the same

ACCEPTING and EXCUSING TOXIC BEHAVIOUR because it was more comfortable than change

PRETENDING to be happy when you are hurting

ARGUING with people

Habits That Might Make Anxiety Worse

She also shared habits that can make anxiety worse. So, take note if you are doing anything of the following and try to control it or change it to keep anxiety at bay.

Eating too much chocolate

Not drinking enough water

Staying up late

Checking your phone every minute

Not moving your body enough

Eating processed food/skipping meals

Drinking excessively

Spending all day inside

RECOMMENDED STORIES