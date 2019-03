Do you feel mentally drained after work? Are you constantly worried about meeting your deadlines? Unable to achieve your targets? Is your work sucking your lot of energy? Looking out for some ways to help you get that much-needed relief from your tiring job? Is your stress not allowing you to concentrate on your task? We tell you how to deal with job burnout.

Do you know that a workplace burnout can be termed as a kind of work-related stress, which refers to a state of physical or emotional exhaustion? Feeling isolated at workplace, constant stress, your inability to achieve those targets given to you by your bosses, your unclear job expectations can lead to this burnout. You may constantly feel fatigued. This may also lead to a plethora of health issues like insomnia, depression, anxiety, type 2 diabetes and many more. Not only this it may also alter your blood pressure as well. So, here we tell you how to cope up with your tiring job.

You should stay active and energetic

It is no brainer that exercise can help you de-stress and overcome your fatigue. According to a study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ), exercise can be effective in keeping several health conditions like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer, hypertension, obesity, depression and osteoporosis at bay. It can also help prevent premature death. Yes, you have heard us here! Moreover, exercise can also help you tackle depression and stress. According to another study published in the journal The Primary Care Companion To The Journal Of Clinical Psychiatry, along with cognitive-behavioural therapies, exercise can also enhance treatment outcomes for many patients. Exercise can be termed as a behavioural intervention which can help reduce the symptoms of depression. In case, you are stressed or depressed owing to your office work, you can start exercising right away. You can opt for activities of your choice like running, cycling, swimming, yoga, gymming and so on. Furthermore, you can also try and take out some time to exercise at your workplace. Taking stairs instead of an elevator, doing stretches while sitting at your desk or simply walking can also help you beat your office blues. You will feel good since exercise releases endorphins which are known as feel-good hormones and can help you perk-up your mood and stay energized throughout the day. Not only this, but you can also pursue your hobbies like gardening, learn something new or cooking.

Know what stresses you out

To deal with stress you can opt for journalling. It is known as a stress buster because it will give you a chance to write down your feelings, situations which stress you out. Moreover, you can also write about the solutions which can be helpful for you. It will help you retrospect and understand yourself better. Writing down your mistakes will help you to not repeat them. This will allow you to become more productive. Similarly, writing down your problems will also lead to new solutions which can help you tackle them. It can help you become optimistic in life by helping you manage your stress. It will allow you to focus on yourself. It may pave the way for self-exploration. This will promote clarity of thoughts too. According to a study published in the Psychological Science journal, penning your thoughts can be beneficial in clearing your mind. You will be able to get rid of negativity and live a peaceful life.

Confide your feeling to your FAVOURITE colleague

People often keep to themselves and avoid discussing their problems and other issues which lead to stress. And this is totally wrong. Your colleague, friend or a family member may help and support you to deal with your stressful job. Many people are not comfortable to talk about their feelings or seeking help from their colleagues. But, do you know that your strong communication skills can help you overcome your hurdles. In case, you are feeling anxious or stressed then you can speak to your colleague, who can suggest some better ways to beat your workplace odds. Or, you can also discuss it with your boss, if you both are on good terms. Your boss will surely look into your matter.

A small BREAK can make a difference

Taking breaks from time to time in between your work can work wonders. Yes, you should make sure that you are not constantly glued to your chair. You can consider going out with your colleague and grabbing a cup of coffee/ you can take a walk. This will help you recharge yourself and overcome anxiety.

Meditation can be a stress-buster

It can help you bid adieu to your stress. According to a study published in the Frontiers in Psychology, meditation can help alter your body’s response to stress. Meditating on a daily basis can help you deal with stress in a better way. It is one of the best relaxation techniques which will help you focus on your breathing and set all your worries free.

You can opt for digital DETOX

Today, people are addicted to their cell phones. So, digital detox is the need of the hour. It would not be wise to carry your work at home. Avoid accessing your cell phone once you are at home. Refrain from checking your mailbox or doing any work-related stuff. It is essential for you to relax and spend some quality time with your family. Doing so can help you ward off your stress.

You must sleep well

A good night’s sleep can do the trick. Since stress can impact your sleep, you will have to follow a good sleep routine. What you can do is use a comfortable mattress, follow some sleep rituals like meditating before sleeping/ reading/ or listening to soft music and taking a shower which can lull you to sleep. Also, insufficient sleep can lead to various health problems like fatigue, stroke, lack of concentration and many more. According to experts, sleeping for around 7-8 hours is recommended.