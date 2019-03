While a new research has revealed one of the possible risk factors of the non-curable condition schizophrenia, here we tell you about some yoga poses that may help in reducing its symptoms.

Increased paternal age increases your child’s risk of schizophrenia at a younger age, says a recent study published in the journal Biological Psychiatry. During the research, the scientists tried to find out the genetic risk scores for parents of more than 1600 schizophrenia patients. It also revealed that age of mother was not at all linked to the increased risk of early onset of this condition in offspring.

The very idea that your child is suffering from or may be diagnosed with schizophrenia, can be overwhelming. However, knowledge about this mental health condition that is characterised by psychosis, a break from reality that leads to hallucination and delusions, is essential for you as a parent. An informed parent is a much better caregiver than those who don’t have the necessary information about the condition that their child is suffering from.

Understanding paediatric schizophrenia

Schizophrenia is a chronic mental illness that affects your child’s cognition, interpretation, and emotional abilities. This serious brain disorder is characterized by 4 types of symptoms including positive (hallucinations and delusions), negative (depression, no facial expressions or lack of drive), cognitive (poor recalling and concentrating ability), and emotional (absence of response to emotions). A child with schizophrenia may remain unaware about his own disorder and feel that the delusions are for real.

Currently, there is no lab test available for schizophrenia. So the diagnosis is made after other conditions are ruled out based on the full medical history of the child, prolonged observation, interaction with the parents, so on and so forth.

Spotting schizophrenia in children is a challenge as they are imaginative. So, it’s not abnormal for kids to break away from reality and indulge in an alternative world of their own. While these are the tell-tale signs of schizophrenia in adults, these are natural pretend-play habits of a child. So, bizarre activities or behaviour may not be a potential sign of schizophrenia in them. Look out for other symptoms like developmental delays, social isolation, depleted academic performance before consulting your doctor.

Kids who have been diagnosed with schizophrenia have been found to be more likely to commit suicide than adults. They are also more prone to risk-taking behaviour. So, you need to be more cautious as a parent while taking care of your schizophrenic child. Currently, the treatment options available for this mental disorder include antipsychotic drugs and psychological therapy. They can’t cure the condition but help in the management of manifestations. However, it’s a real challenge to make a schizophrenic patient, especially child, stick to the treatment regimen. Opting for an alternative method like yoga alongside these therapies can help. Your child may find this mind-body technique interesting. Moreover, yoga is likely to enable your little one deal with the symptoms of schizophrenia better while making it easier for him to respond to the conventional medicinal treatment.

How does yoga help?

There are certain medications and yoga-based exercises that can help reduce the symptoms of schizophrenia and help the patients to have an improved quality of life, says a study published in the Journal for Alternative and Complementary Medicine. Another study published in the International Journal of Yoga states that yoga therapy has a potentially complementary role in managing the manifestations of schizophrenia.

The positive symptoms of schizophrenia can be managed by the already available drugs. It is the negative and cognitive symptoms including depression, coping stress, and loss of ability to recognize facial expressions that yoga helps to tackle. Yoga asanas actually increase the secretion of oxytocin hormone in the body that is also known as love hormone and is associated with positive physical and psychological effects like emotions and social behavior, says a study published in the International Journal of Yoga. Low levels of oxytocin in the body is linked to psychological issues including anxiety, stress, depression, and social fear.

Yoga also increases oxygen flow in the body facilitating better blood circulation, restores hormonal balance, and improves energy flow through the right breathing techniques. All these combine together to produce a calming effect which is essential to manage the major symptoms of schizophrenia: Aggression and restlessness. Here are the yoga asanas that will help your child, if she is suffering from schizophrenia. Encourage her to strike these poses.

Also known as Standing forward-bend Pose, Uttanasana is one of the yoga poses of the Surya Namaskar series. Allowing the body to rest in the bending position, it helps calm the mind, a pre-requisite for schizophrenic kids. Also, while your child is in the forward fold posture, gravity opens her chest and releases tension fostering positivity. Yoga will give your child the perfect dose of positivity if she is gripped by negative thoughts induced by this mental health condition. This therapeutic yoga can also help in the treatment of high blood pressure, infertility, and asthma and keep your kidneys and liver healthy. Moreover, Uttanasana works as a sleep inducer, can aggravate schizophrenia manifestations.

Ho to do it:

To start, stand straight keeping your hands on your hips. Inhale and extend your hands out. Now, exhale and bend your torso forward till your hands reaches your feet. Make sure your knees are straight during this pose. Maintain this posture for 10-15 seconds and then release.

Trikonasana

Trikonasana improves stamina, concentration, and body balance. If your child’s focus is enhanced, then it will be easier for him to listen to the psychological therapist and respond to him better during a session. Bonus: It widens the chest and strengthens the legs, removes fat from the thighs and waist, flushes out toxins revs up the functions of your digestive system and kidneys.

How to do it:

To begin, stand straight keeping your feet approximately 2 inches apart. Place your left foot inward and twist the right one outward. Make sure your legs form an angle of 90 degrees. Now, exhale and bend down your torso to the rightside. Now, raise your left arm upward and look at the same side. Maintain this position for approximately 30-60 seconds and then release.

Vriksasana

This yogic posture looks like a standing tree and therefore has been named as the Tree Pose. It gives a good stretch to your entire body and enhances flexibility. Also, it relaxes the entire nervous system and calms your mind and body. The calming effect, along with enhanced concentration that this pose fosters, will help a schizophrenic child in more ways than one. Additional benefits: Helpful in treating numbness and rheumatic pain joint pain.

How to do it:

To begin with this yoga asana, stand straight keeping your feet together. Now, bend your right leg and place it on your left thigh. Make sure your right leg is perpendicular to the left while you are in this posture. Now, inhale and raise both your arms upward. Also, make a namaskar mudra with your palms. Maintain this pose till the time you are comfortable and then repeat it with the other leg.

Shavasana

This yoga pose looks like a dead body and that’s why it has been named as the Corpse Pose. This is a meditating pose that will be helpful for cell and tissue rejuvenation. It is also considered beneficial for the nervous system, which means your child will be able to sleep and concentrate better if she strikes this pose. Also, Shavasana brings down your blood pressure levels reducing the anxiety level.

How to do it: