Many studies say women are twice as likely to experience major depression than men.

Tomorrow is International Women’s Day, which is celebrated on March 8 every year. On this day, people across the globe will celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. Dear women, you can not achieve success if you are not healthy. We take this opportunity to spread the awareness of the mental health issues, specially depression which has become very common among women today.

According to WHO estimate, more than 264 million people of all ages suffer from depression globally. Depression is a common mental disorder and a leading cause of disability worldwide. By 2020, depression is predicted to be the second leading cause of global disability burden. Unfortunately, more women are affected by depression than men. Many studies say women are twice as likely to experience major depression than men.

Why are women more depressed than men?

Clinical depression may result from biological, psychological and social distress. Hormonal differences are cited as the major reason for these gender disparities. Fluctuation in hormone levels are associated with symptoms of depression. And compared to men, women experience much more fluctuation in hormone levels.

Studies also say women have a stronger genetic predisposition for depression than men.

Research also reveal that women live longer than men. While it’s a good news for the fairer, extreme old age is also associated with bereavement, loneliness, and poor physical health that lead to depression.

Women continue to carry more burden of household and care responsibilities compared to men almost everywhere. This contributes to the financial disparities between women and men, according to the 2020 Global Gender Gap Report. Owing to these disparities, there are gaps in the overall economic participation and opportunities for women worldwide – which likely cause social distress among women.

Moreover, there are gender-specific risk factors that disproportionately affect women. One is gender-based violence. Women are more exposed to sexual violence, which leads to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Depression and anxiety are also linked to social insecurity. And the social structures in place all over the world are not in favour of women in various arenas, including in the workplace and at home.

Luckily, women are more likely to seek help for depression than men. This may be another possible reason why depression seems to be more common among women.