Today is International Day of Happiness. This day celebrated every year on March 20. Conceptualized and founded by Jayme Illien, CEO of the United Nations New World Order project, the aim is to promote happiness as a fundamental human right for all human beings. The theme this year is ‘Happiness for all’.

Our gut is home to trillions of micro-organisms, commonly called ‘gut microbiota’. Around two-thirds of these gut bacteria is unique to your personal make-up. This microbiota is essential for digestive health and our immune system. It protects us from diseases and it can even affect your behaviour. It is well known that gut microbiota affects health conditions like obesity and cardiovascular health, But, now some studies also point to the fact that it can also influence our happiness. On this International Day of Happiness, you must take a pledge to keep your gut healthy.

The gut and brain axis

Our digestion and metabolism depend on our gut bacteria. This has an effect on the neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine, which h are responsible for feelings of well-being and happiness. Moreover, gut flora the vagus nerve has receptors near our gut lining. This helps the brain keep track of digestion. The bacteria present in the gut can release chemical messengers that can change the signalling of the vagus nerve and, in the process, the brain’s activity. This is what researchers from the University of Oxford say.

Researchers from the Flanders Institute for Biotechnology and the Catholic University of Leuven saw that two types of microbes are present in people with depression. This is irrespective of the fact whether they took anti-depressants or not.

Keep your gut healthy for happiness and well-being

If you provide your gut with the right nourishment, it can make you happy and healthy. Some diet are considered to be better for your gut microbiota. The Mediterranean diet is one that you can adopt for a healthy gut. You will also be doing your gut a favour by including more vegetables and fruits in your diet. It may help if you can talk to your nutritionist about the same. You may also want to add more probiotics to your daily diet. This food is extremely beneficial for gut bacteria. By improving your gut microbiota, you will be helping your brain produce more happy hormones. This will induce a feeling of happiness and well-being. It will also improve your overall health. So, this International Day of Happiness, do resolve to keep your gut healthy.