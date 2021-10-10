Here's How To Train Your Mind To Improve Your Mental Health Problems

The first step towards improving your mental health is to train your mind in order to improve mental health. Here are some expert tips to help you train your mind.

We observe World Mental Health Day on October 10th, an international day for global mental health education and awareness. The theme for 2021 as announced by the World Federation for Mental Health is 'Mental health in an Unequal World.'

As Covid-19 continues to be prominent in most countries around the world, it is natural for people to feel pressurised by the fear of battling a deadly disease. In the process, more and more people are becoming unable to cope with the circumstances. In fact, studies have shown that mental health problems are on a rise among people due to the pandemic. While most are familiar with the symptoms and treatment options for common illnesses or diseases affecting the physical body, many are unsure how to look after their mental health.

Ways To Train Your Mind To Improve Mental Health Condition

Raising mental health awareness can help us to understand our symptoms, find professional treatment, and most importantly, break the mental health stigma that leaves so many people suffering unconsciously. Grandmaster Akshar has given several ways and techniques to practice and train our minds to improve our mental health.

Mantras And Their Powers

Akshar says, "the ultimate purpose of all is "PEACE". Our journey should have the foundation of "SHANTHI " or peace of mind. The most powerful thing that works with the mind is a mantra." Here are some mantras suggested by the expert:

MANTRA 1- "OM SHANTHI OM": This is an invocation of PEACE within ourselves.

MANTRA -2 "OM": "OM " is a frequency to build your vibrations.

He further states, "chanting these mantras any number of times throughout the day will help to slow down thoughts, improve our mental clarity, and helps in enhancing peace of mind."

Change Your Brain Patterns

Experience different changes or breaking of habitual behaviours to puzzle the patterns.

For example:-

Change hand while brushing teeth

Spend 10-20 mins to write with the left hand (non-dominant hand)

Change the pattern of cloth that you wear on a daily routine

Change the way you communicate (ideal to experiment at home)

Change the places that you use at home and try occupying different zones to just sit with no communication at all

This helps in the "Shifting of Energies". The shift of energies will help make the brain strong, which in turn helps in being mindful and enhances mental awareness." Whatever your doing, do to get the best results with productivity and intelligence. Allow the shift to become a positive one, so the outcome is a positive life with a balanced mind.

Working On The Mind

To bring the mind in our control we need to "Change the pattern" of the mind. The best way to practice this is by working on a particular emotion and experimenting with yourself.

For example, an emotion of Anger. Do not express anger as an emotion for 7 days consciously; sit and observe and question yourself "why I need to be angry ?" and shift to " I am still and I am silent." While we practice this on a daily basis, by "reflecting " on our emotions, we will have control over the negative emotions that we get enslaved from, and we achieve in mastering our minds, and gradually we will be able to master our lives

