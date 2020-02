Technology has also changed the doctor-patient relationship to a great extent just as it has led to changes in treatment procedures. @Shutterstock

We live in a world powered by technology. It has made inroads to every area of our life be it education or professional life. The healthcare sector is no different. Today, we have health apps that track almost all major illnesses. Technology has also changed the doctor-patient relationship to a great extent just as it has led to changes in treatment procedures. This has made life easier for a lot of patients. This is especially true for patients of mental illness.

Because of the stigma attached to such conditions, many patients don’t want to approach a doctor for fear of ridicule. Now, thanks to technology, if you have any mental health condition, all you have to do is just download an app. There are so many such apps in the market. You can easily download it onto your smartphone. Most of them are very reasonably priced and some are free.

Here, we bring you a list of mental health apps that are accessible, portable, and cost-effective. These apps usually address everything from depression to PTSD to obsessive-compulsive disorder and more.

notOK: The Suicide Prevention App

This is a free health app designed for depressed people mainly teenagers. It has a large, red button that, when pressed, lets close friends, family and support network know if a person needs help. You can add up to five contacts and a message along with your current GPS location will go to them when you hit the red button. The message will read, “Hey, I’m not OK! Please call, text, or come find me.”

What’sUp: For general mental health wellness

This is also a free app that helps you overcome your depression, anxiety and stress. It uses cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and acceptance commitment therapy (ACT) methods. It comes with a positive and negative habit tracker that helps you break bad habits.

Quit That!: This will cure your addictions

Quit That! is again a free app that will help you to overcome your addictions. This health app will help you to stop drinking and smoking. It will also help with drug addiction.

IMoodJournal: This is for people with bipolar disorder

This health app will record everything from mood to symptoms. It will track your sleep pattern and help you with medications. This will help you keep track of your highs and lows.