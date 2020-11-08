Chronic loneliness can have detrimental effects on your health. Read on to know how you can prevent loneliness and related health problems.

2020 has been a year of rude awakenings and valuable lessons. While the word continues to combat coronavirus, the psychological impact of Covid-19 cannot be ignored. The world has seen a steady rise in social isolation and loneliness. More people are dealing with this problem than ever. However, it is vital to treat loneliness and its symptoms to avoid health complications.

What is loneliness?

Ever felt empty inside? Does it seem that the whole world is conspiring against you? Do people and your goals seem distant? If this is how you feel, you may be affected by loneliness. Loneliness is defined as a state of mind that can cause you to feel empty, alone and unwanted. While it is referred to as a mere feeling, it is an illness that slowly eats you up. If left untreated, it can lead to dire consequences.

How does it affect your health?

Heart diseases

Research published in the British Medical Journal suggested that loneliness and social isolation can increase the risk of heart attack by 29 per cent and stroke by 39 per cent. Lonely people tend to be physically inactive, which increases the risk of developing heart problems.

Sleep problems

A review and meta-analysis done by Health Psychology Open found a link between loneliness and poor sleep quality. Sleep deprivation is harmful to your health as it can lead to an array of health problems, including diabetes, depression, obesity, cognitive problems, mood swings, high blood pressure, and more.

Dementia

Some studies have linked social isolation and loneliness to a heightened risk of dementia. Chronic loneliness can interfere with normal brain function and neurodegenerative disorders like dementia. It can even lead to depression.

Weight gain

When you’re lonely, you are more likely to reach out to the pantry to find comforting foods. Emotional distress can lead to overeating, which can lead to weight gain. As already discussed, loneliness also leads to physical inactivity. A combination of overeating and lack of physical activity can be detrimental to your health.

Premature death

Studies suggest that loneliness may trigger genetic changes, which is a strong predictor of premature death. The research revealed that lonely people are at an increased risk of developing heart disease and stroke, which can lead to an early death.

How can you prevent it?