2020 has been a year of rude awakenings and valuable lessons. While the word continues to combat coronavirus the psychological impact of Covid-19 cannot be ignored. The world has seen a steady rise in social isolation and loneliness. More people are dealing with this problem than ever. However it is vital to treat loneliness and its symptoms to avoid health complications. What is loneliness? Ever felt empty inside? Does it seem that the whole world is conspiring against you? Do people and your goals seem distant? If this is how you feel you may be affected by loneliness. Loneliness is