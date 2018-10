A sudden, intense surge of fear, panic, or anxiety can be termed as a panic attack. They can be overwhelming and also have physical as well as emotional symptoms. Your panic attack can rob your peace. You may find it difficult to breathe, you will sweat profusely and can tremble. Furthermore, you might also suffer from chest pain and you will tend to detach yourself from reality. But, just be calm! Now, you can tackle them with the help of these amazing strategies. Read on to know more!

You should close your eyes: Yes, you have heard it right! You should close your eyes during a panic attack. Since panic attacks can also come from triggers that overwhelm you. A fast-paced environment with a lot of stimuli can feed your panic attack. So, you can close your eyes in order to reduce the effect of the stimuli. You should focus on your breathing and relax!

You should be able to recognize it: You will have to make yourself understand that it is a panic attack and it is going to be a temporary one. You don't have to fret! You will just have to calm yourself down as you will be able to get over it. Just, don't fear.

You should opt for light exercises: Exercise can release endorphins which can help you to pump your blood and can perk up your mood. Go for walking, swimming and so on, which can be good for you and can help you to get rid of anxiety.

You should picture yourself at a happy place: You might be liking mountains or beach right! So, what you can do is, just picture yourself in the place of your choice. This will help you to relax and de-stress. Try it and you will surely see the result!