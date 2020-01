When we say mental health, it involves our cognitive, behavioural, and emotional wellbeing. In short it is about how we think, feel, and behave. Poor mental health can affect our daily life, relationships, and even physical health. Mental health is not just the absence of a mental or behavioural disorder, according to WHO. Stress, mood swings, acute anxiety, panic attacks – If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, it means you are not doing well mentally. Regardless of age, sex, social status, or race – we are all at risk of developing mental health problems. Many factors, including some of our everyday habits, can trigger a mental breakdown. Here are some everyday things that you need to change to improve your mental health.

Poor posture

When you have a good posture, you may feel more confident about yourself. Researchers also say that sitting up straight can reduce symptoms of depression. Studies have also linked a good posture with a positive attitude and renewed energy. So, whenever you sit, stand or lie, pay attention to your posture.

Untidiness

Living in a messy surrounding or home can also affect your mental health. If your house is cluttered, you are likely to suffer from prolonged stress, which in turn can lead to unhealthy habits like binge-eating, binge-watching or excessive sleeping. And we are not just saying it, studies have shown it.

Excessive work

Saying “I’m a busy person” may sound cool, but if you are actually overloaded with work – it is not good for your mental health. Excessive work can lead to burnout, anxiety and even depression. So, take it easy and relax.

Burying your thoughts

Suppressing your thoughts, especially the negative ones, can do more harm than you can imagine, specially to your brain. Even if you don’t speak out, your thoughts – sadness, hurt, stress and anxiety – will remain inside you like a volcano. And it can erupt anytime, especially during other moments when we don’t want them to come out.

Always saying ‘yes’

Like many, you may think saying ‘no’ and turning someone down is rude. But you are actually doing a favour to your brain by saying no sometimes. Saying ‘yes’ every time can increase your workload, leaving you resentful and angry at the end as you have no time for self-care. Before you agree to do a certain task, think about yourself first.