Are you constantly feeling irritated? Is anxiety taking a toll on you? Is your not-so-good mood, making you feel sick? Then, you should de-stress. According to a study by University of Manchester researchers, published in the journal Psychosomatic Medicine, there is a clear link between our dietary choices and our mood. Speaking about one’s daily food intake, eating healthy, minimally processed foods can lead to increased happiness and improved mental well-being.

The researchers examined the data from 45,826 total participants, analyzing a series of randomized controlled trials to investigate the link between dietary choices and mood. The results found out that when participants began eating foods jam-packed with fibre, low in sugar, and non-processed, their symptoms of anxiety and depression lowered. Thus, the study concluded that adopting a healthier diet can enhance one’s mood. Surely, this can be very helpful. But, along with this, we all brief you about other strategies to help you do so.

You should get a good laugh

Indeed, laughter is good medicine. Various studies suggest that laughter can help increase dopamine in your brains, which is a chemical and can elevate your mood. Furthermore, laughter can also help increase oxygen to your body and tends to cool you down. Owing to which, you will feel relaxed. So, the next time when you feel low. Try to watch some funny videos or engage in a fun session with your family. This will help you get rid of stress and negativity.

You should listen to upbeat music

According to a study published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology, people who listen to music could regulate their mood. Furthermore, tons of research also found that listening to upbeat music can actually improve your mood. It can help you release your feel-good hormones like endorphins, dopamine and serotonin and you will feel good.

You should stay physically active

According to a study published in the journal of The Primary Care Companion To The Journal Of Clinical Psychiatry, Aerobic exercises like jogging, swimming, cycling, walking, gardening, and dancing, can help you lower anxiety and depression. Also, these improvements in your mood are proposed to be caused by exercise-induced increased in blood circulation to the brain. Hence, you will be able to improve your mood.

You should start decluttering

You will be shocked to know that clutter can lead to feelings of stress, fatigue, and depression! Few studies have revealed that levels of the stress hormone cortisol were higher in the ones who lived in homes which were cluttered or full of “unfinished projects. Furthermore, stress can also cause poor sleep, poor eating habits and take a toll on your wellbeing. So, you should dedicate your time to declutter your space. This will make you feel happy and relaxed.

You should try hug therapy

According to a study published in the journal PLOS ONE, being hugged may help reduce an increase in negative emotions which usually follow after experiencing conflict with people. Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University had recruited 404 adult men and women and interviewed them every night for 14 days. The participants were asked about their daily conflicts, daily hugs, and their positive and negative moods. Thus, most individuals reported experiencing conflict on at least one day of the study and also receiving a hug on at least one day. Perhaps, receiving a hug on a day when a participant also experienced conflict with someone was linked to a smaller decrease in positive emotions and a smaller increase in one’s negative emotions.