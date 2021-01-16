Ignoring a colleague in the workplace may do more harm than intended if the person is suffering from depression or bipolar disorder. Even minor forms of workplace mistreatment such as avoiding eye contact or excluding a co-worker from conversation can amplify suicidal thoughts in employees with mood disorders revealed a new study. Previous research had suggested that workplace mistreatment reduces employee engagement. But our paper provided an explanation about why this was occurring. Mistreatment increases suicidal ideation (thoughts) and because of that work engagement is reduced said researcher Kayla Follmer Assistant Professor at the West Virginia University in the US